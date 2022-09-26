Read full article on original website
‘She saw everything coming’: Greeley woman plans to sue after being hit by train while in police custody
A 20-year-old woman from Greeley plans to file a lawsuit against two Weld County police departments after she was restrained in a squad car, watching and screaming as it was hit by a train. The lawyer for Yareni Rios-Gonzalez said she was released from the hospital over the weekend after...
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing serious charges after she allegedly crashed into a Colorado home. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared some details with the public on the incident that occurred Friday night. At about 10:45 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they were called in regards to shots being fired along Miners Place in Highlands Ranch. The neighborhood is south of C-470 between S. University Boulevard and S. Colorado Boulevard. While responding, a deputy saw a white Mercedes SUV leave the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
Woman hit by train while in police car takes steps toward lawsuit
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As she recovers at home in bed with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, and a broken arm and leg, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez’s legal case against police is just beginning. “She's in a lot of pain. And I think she just realizes there's a long road...
Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide
AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
Investigators looking for two 'armed and dangerous' car thieves
Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two car thieves “who they believe are armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 28 news release. On Sept. 25 at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in...
Weld Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered
Police cars stretched for miles from Greeley to Loveland to honor a Weld County deputy, killed in the line of duty. The life of Alexis Hein-Nutz was celebrated Saturday as loved ones called her a “vibrant” and “hardworking” officer, who would “do anything for anyone” and someone who died far too soon. Hein-Nutz was on her motorcycle last week when she was struck and killed on AA Street and Weld County Road 37. They called her death — two days before her 25th birthday — “senseless” and tragic. Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was captain of the junior ROTC program and participated in the Loveland Police Department Explorers Program. Suspect Norberto Garcia-Gonzales faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and careless driving; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
2 men sentenced to life in prison for Denver double homicide
DENVER — Two men were each sentenced to two life sentences for a double homicide that occured in April of last year. Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23, were charged in the fatal shootings of DeAngelo Tafoya, 22, and David Lara, 59. Police responded to the shooting at...
Greeley double homicide suspect arrested in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man wanted for killing two people in Greeley. The Greeley Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Paul Anthony Delgado Jr., 42, in connection with the March homicides of 47-year-old Corry Allen Lieby and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua.
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fort Collins Police: Man arrested after holding 2 women hostage
A man was arrested after police said he held two people hostage in Fort Collins. Police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue late Saturday morning, where they said 38-year-old Victoriano Benavente broke in, armed with a knife, and held two women captive. The SWAT team forced its way in after learning one of the victims was hurt. They recovered several knives and arrested Benavente. The women were hospitalized; one of them was listed in serious condition. Benavente faces charges of kidnapping, felony menacing, burglary, assault, and unlawful sexual contact.
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police
The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old nephew with ax found not guilty by reason of insanity
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who was charged in the 2017 killing of his 4-year-old nephew was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to the Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS). Emanuel Doll, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder-victim...
Douglas County teen faces multiple charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing into house
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager faces multiple charges after leading deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on a chase through Highlands Ranch that ended in her crashing into a house. Friday around 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call from a large gathering of people....
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide
DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
Man arrested in attempted abduction outside Thornton school
A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a girl in Thornton. Police handcuffed Diego Gettler Monday after they say he tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl outside STEM Launch K-8 school. Security video shows Gettler grabbed the girl by the neck, and she screamed. Court records said he then tried to cover her mouth, but she pulled down his mask, and he took off on foot. The girl then banged on school windows until staff opened the door for her. Getler’s parents reported their son as a suspect in the case after seeing security footage on the news. They say their son is “violent” and has “mental health issues.” Police said Gettler was a suspect in a similar incident in Lakewood in the summer of 2020.
