Westlake, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
Cleveland.com

UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby

Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
cleveland19.com

Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted a restaurant employee. The assault happened at Red Crab Juicy Seafood in the 4700 block of Ridge Road. Police said the woman has tattoos on her right forearm and right upper thigh. If anyone has any...
103.3 WKFR

Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio

Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
northeastohioparent.com

Dalia Gets a Mud Bath at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Watch Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Eastern black rhinoceros calf, Dalia, get her very first mud bath! Not only is rolling in the mud fun for her, it’s a natural behavior with a purpose. Rhinos love a good coating of mud to help cool their bodies, protect against biting insects and to act as sunscreen.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch

MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
Cleveland.com

Making the classroom a second home for students who need it: Cleveland’s promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a challenging week at Almira Elementary School, so I stay with Mrs. Sharon Lenahan after school to help, while she’s doing some cleaning and rearranging of her fourth-grade classroom. She wants to hit a hard reset for her class. The students have been filled with distracted energy, making their way through testing season, while a harsh winter fades and signs of spring emerge.
Cleveland Jewish News

Two spray-painted swastikas found on sidewalk in Beachwood

Beachwood Police Department detectives were investigating the discovery of two spray-painted swastikas – one on the sidewalk and one on a front lawn tree – on Greenlawn Avenue Sept. 20. Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin said detectives have identified “a juvenile that is of interest” in the case, which...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohioans ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida

ORLANDO, Florida (WOIO) - While people here at home are safe far from the path of the storm, some Northeast Ohioans are in Florida taking shelter just like everyone else. Hurricane Ian threw a big wrench in plans for a mother and daughter from Cleveland. They were supposed to be...
