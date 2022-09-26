Read full article on original website
She ‘ruled the roost’: Cleveland zoo lion euthanized
An 18-year-old female African lion named Nala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been euthanized due to her deteriorating health, the zoo announced Thursday on its Facebook page.
Many pet owners can no longer afford their pets, local humane officers say
Inflation and the rising cost of living is now impacting animal shelters because owners can no longer afford their pets.
Driveway delivery: Baby girl born in ambulance outside of Medina County home
A baby girl was born in an ambulance outside of a Medina County home on Tuesday morning. In Westfield Township, she decided she was coming into this world on her own terms in a most unusual way.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby
Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted a restaurant employee. The assault happened at Red Crab Juicy Seafood in the 4700 block of Ridge Road. Police said the woman has tattoos on her right forearm and right upper thigh. If anyone has any...
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio
Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
Lakewood lakefront home sells for $7 million - top-dollar in years for a Cuyahoga County home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A sprawling lakefront home in Lakewood just became the most expensive house sold in Cuyahoga County this year. The two-story colonial atop a cliff overlooking Lake Erie on Edgewater Drive sold for $7 million last week, well above the county’s appraised value of $3.6 million, Cuyahoga County records show.
The weather continues to be more unpredictable than ever: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – The weather hasn’t been exactly helpful to weekend outdoor events this year and it’s been very strange to hear how it is raining like crazy in Medina but not in Brunswick and vice versa. One day it was raining on the north side of Route 303 and not on the south. Another day it was raining in Hinckley and not in Brunswick. Crazy.
New lease on life: Nonprofit matches shelter animals with seniors, changes Old Brooklyn woman's life
CLEVELAND — We’ve all heard of the phrase “man’s best friend." But one program that started here in Northeast Ohio is taking it to a new level by giving pets and senior citizens a new lease on life. Pets for the Elderly began in 1992 with...
Dalia Gets a Mud Bath at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Watch Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Eastern black rhinoceros calf, Dalia, get her very first mud bath! Not only is rolling in the mud fun for her, it’s a natural behavior with a purpose. Rhinos love a good coating of mud to help cool their bodies, protect against biting insects and to act as sunscreen.
One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch
MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
Making the classroom a second home for students who need it: Cleveland’s promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a challenging week at Almira Elementary School, so I stay with Mrs. Sharon Lenahan after school to help, while she’s doing some cleaning and rearranging of her fourth-grade classroom. She wants to hit a hard reset for her class. The students have been filled with distracted energy, making their way through testing season, while a harsh winter fades and signs of spring emerge.
Two spray-painted swastikas found on sidewalk in Beachwood
Beachwood Police Department detectives were investigating the discovery of two spray-painted swastikas – one on the sidewalk and one on a front lawn tree – on Greenlawn Avenue Sept. 20. Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin said detectives have identified “a juvenile that is of interest” in the case, which...
Copenhagen has lessons for Cleveland on building a more content society: Justice B. Hill
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Here I was on my final night, glued to my MacBook Air in the hotel bar, drinking Tuborg beers and typing my thoughts about what I felt Cleveland could learn from a metropolitan city not much bigger. While the two cities matched up well in population,...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
Crocker Park Starbucks votes to unionize, becomes 5th Cleveland-area store to do so
WESTLAKE, Ohio — The union movement at Starbucks continues to spread, this time to one of the county’s most popular shopping areas. Workers at the Starbucks at 269 Main St. in Westlake have voted 7 to 2 to unionize. Ballots were counted Thursday afternoon. It’s the fifth store that has voted on a union in Cuyahoga County, and all five have voted in favor.
Broken windows, black mold and live wires unsettle Grace’s childhood: Cleveland’s promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I pull up to Grace’s house on a chilly, late winter afternoon. She’s waiting just behind the iron security gates of the front door, holding her beloved cat Ella in one arm and giving me an eager wave with the other. She’s been asking me...
Checking in with Sophia after losing both parents to a SWAT raid: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since moving into her aunt’s home, Sophia has changed. She no longer comes to school hungry after being denied dinner and breakfast. Her clothes are new and clean. But in other ways, the shift has proven worrisome -- her attitude, which has had its ups and...
Northeast Ohioans ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida
ORLANDO, Florida (WOIO) - While people here at home are safe far from the path of the storm, some Northeast Ohioans are in Florida taking shelter just like everyone else. Hurricane Ian threw a big wrench in plans for a mother and daughter from Cleveland. They were supposed to be...
