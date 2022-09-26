PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New details have emerged about a story regarding a dangerous intersection in Glen Hazel.City crews were painting the word "slow" along Johnston Avenue where 6-year-old Jamel Austin was hit and killed while riding his back in July. RELATED: Glen Hazel community calls for change after 6-year-old Jamel Austin hit, killed by driver of carAustin's family and other neighbors have been demanding action at that intersection for a long time. They said that in addition to signage they also want the speed limit reduced as well as speed humps and a traffic light, and a crossing guard during the school year. The city is holding a public meeting next Wednesday at the Glen Hazel Recreation Center to discuss safety improvements. Meanwhile, the suspect in Jamel's death, 63-year-old Rhonda Wood, is out on bail as of Thursday morning after being charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and careless driving. She is due in court next week.

