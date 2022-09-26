Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver charged in death of 6-year-old in Glen Hazel due in court next week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New details have emerged about a story regarding a dangerous intersection in Glen Hazel.City crews were painting the word "slow" along Johnston Avenue where 6-year-old Jamel Austin was hit and killed while riding his back in July. RELATED: Glen Hazel community calls for change after 6-year-old Jamel Austin hit, killed by driver of carAustin's family and other neighbors have been demanding action at that intersection for a long time. They said that in addition to signage they also want the speed limit reduced as well as speed humps and a traffic light, and a crossing guard during the school year. The city is holding a public meeting next Wednesday at the Glen Hazel Recreation Center to discuss safety improvements. Meanwhile, the suspect in Jamel's death, 63-year-old Rhonda Wood, is out on bail as of Thursday morning after being charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and careless driving. She is due in court next week.
Pittsburgh father sentenced in 7-month-old son's death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greenfield man will spend 16 to 32 months behind bars for the death of his infant son, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.Luca Neidert died from blunt force trauma to the head in 2020 at just 7 weeks old. Cory Neidert told police that he was sleepwalking when he dropped his son. He told police of two other past sleepwalking incidents.An autopsy showed the boy's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and was consistent with being thrown down a flight of steps, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.Cory Neidert pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in June, according to the Post-Gazette.
Vandergrift man who runs wrestling school for girls charged with DUI, cocaine possession
A Vandergrift man who operates a private youth wrestling club for girls in Shaler has been accused of drunken driving and possession of cocaine. Barry Gregory Bernard, 38, of the 100 block of Lowell Street was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and drug possession along with three traffic violations, according to court records.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greenfield man, who claimed sleepwalking, sentenced for killing infant son
Luca Neidert would now be 2 years, 9 months and 6 days old. He would be walking, starting to potty train and talking in full sentences, his grandmother said. His imagination would be developing. He would be able to sing and dance. He would be alive. Instead, Luca was killed...
wtae.com
Man claiming to be police officer arrested after pulling over older woman
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A Pitcairn man is under arrest after police said he pulled over a woman driving with her granddaughter. The problem? He’s not a police officer. Jason Birdwell is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly harassed an older woman and impersonated an officer.
Man killed in early morning car crash in East Huntingdon Township
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash in Westmoreland County early Wednesday. According to the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, 62-year-old James Shifko, from Hempfield Township, was driving south of Westec Drive in East Huntingdon Township just before 7 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency.
Man fatally shot in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Family of pedestrian struck and killed by bus Downtown sues Pittsburgh Regional Transit
The estate of a woman who was struck and killed by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus Downtown this year filed a lawsuit against the agency on Thursday. Dal Maya Rai, 64, of Whitehall, was struck at Liberty and Sixth avenues around 6:15 a.m. Jan. 11. A complaint filed in the...
Death penalty trial delayed for man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer
PITTSBURGH — The death penalty trial for the man accused of killing an off-duty police officer has been delayed. Jury selection in the case against Christian Bey was to begin Monday but a continuance was filed by his defense attorneys, who said they need time to meet the state requirements to be qualified to handle the death-penalty case, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
beavercountyradio.com
Cranberry Police Looking for Khalid Johnson on Charges of F3 Retail Theft-Destroy And Five Additional Charges
(Photo courtesy of Pa Crime Stoppers) (Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of KHALID JOHNSON to please anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Student in custody after assault at Oliver High School
Police were called to Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday morning for reports of an assault. According to Pittsburgh Police, they were called to the school just before 9:00 a.m.
Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a carjacking and armed robbery in Shadyside early Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a carjacking. Police said witnesses reported three adult males approaching two employees...
Traffic altercation led to shots fired on the North Side, police say
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police worked overnight collecting evidence from two different crime scenes on the North Side to piece together who fired a gun 24 times in a violent road-rage incident. ShotSpotter notified police of two dozen rounds fired near Liverpool and Manhattan streets in the Manchester section of...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
wtae.com
One person taken to hospital after Duquesne shooting
A shooting sent one man to the hospital overnight. Police were called to Peters Street in Duquesne around 12:15 a.m. They found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Our crew on scene saw police investigating inside and outside of a home there. We also saw more than a dozen evidence markers on the street.
explore venango
Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
Jeannette fatal stabbing began as argument over rent money, police said
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are investigating after a violent fight and stabbing left a man dead in Jeannette on Monday night.Officers were called to 6th Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.The victim, identified by police as William Osselburn, was bleeding from multiple wounds, police said. He was rushed to AHN Forbes Trauma Center but died from his injuries. At the scene, Westmoreland County detectives talked to witnesses who said Osselburn was sitting on the front porch of a home with four other people having drinks. Osselburn and another person in the group got...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
butlerradio.com
Police Confirm One Death In Rt. 38 Accident
State police now say Tuesday night’s crash on Route 38 was a fatal accident. Troopers confirmed to our newsroom that one person died in the two vehicle crash that happened around 8:20 p.m. near the dam. Police still have yet to release details on the crash, but a medical...
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
