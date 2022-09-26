SARASOTA COUNTY - Hundreds of trucks and crews are pre-positioning at the Sarasota Fairground staging site preparing for response as Hurricane Ian nears the Suncoast. “We have our plans in place and we are ready to respond for our customers and we are encouraging our customers to have those final preparations in place," said FPL Spokesperson, Jack Eble.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO