2 dead in Sarasota, 4 in Charlotte, Governor issues detailed Ian aftermath
TALLAHASSEE (SNN TV) - To date, 12 deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Ian on the Gulf Coast. Charlotte County officials confirmed six storm-related deaths, while 2 people have died in Sarasota County as a result of the hurricane, or its aftermath. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said...
FPL preps for Hurricane Ian response on the Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY - Hundreds of trucks and crews are pre-positioning at the Sarasota Fairground staging site preparing for response as Hurricane Ian nears the Suncoast. “We have our plans in place and we are ready to respond for our customers and we are encouraging our customers to have those final preparations in place," said FPL Spokesperson, Jack Eble.
Hurricane Ian destroys Venice Theatre
VENICE (WSNN) - A Venice landmark is destroyed in a matter of hours. Hurricane Ian swept through the City of Venice, Wednesday night damaging the Venice Theater. "It was a complete solid building," said Brad Wages, a Director/Choreographer of Venice Theatre. But this 72-year-old building could not sustain the fierce...
Damage Caused by Hurricane Ian Delays Reopening Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Damage caused by hurricane Ian delays reopening Sarasota Bradenton International airport. Hurricane Ian caused part of the airports membrane roof to blow off around 4:00 pm Wednesday. The ceiling collapsed over the ticketing area, allowing rain water to soak the airport interior. “It was sad, it was very sad. And...
Skyway Bridge closed due to high winds
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Florida Highway Patrol has made the decision to close the Skyway Bridge in both directions. Because of winds ranging from 65-75 mph, the bridge will be closed. It will remain closed until the storm passes and the inclement weather subsides.
Hurricane Ian Tears Through the City of Venice
In the aftermath of hurricane Ian, mobile homes were completely demolished. Venice officers were knocking on doors, in the Ridgewood neighborhood, checking on people. Car ports were destroyed. Water filled low lying areas, like parking lots, and streets, like the Winn Dixie off of Tamiami Trail. Uprooted trees fell into...
Verizon offering unlimited calls, texts, data in Ian's aftermath
SARASOTA-MANATEE-CHARLOTTE COUNTIES (SNN TV) - Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers in counties that include: Charlotte, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Hardee(along with others affected by Hurricane Ian. The following is a Network Update from Andrew Testa, APR, Verizon Corporate Communications: As Tropical Storm Ian now...
Sarasota Bradenton International is Terminating All Flights After 6:00 pm Tonight
Sarasota Bradenton International is terminating all flights after 6:00 pm tonight, and closing its doors at 8:00 pm tonight due to hurricane Ian. Mark Stuckey, Executive Vice President Chief of Staff for Airport Authority says for those who had already booked flights and they got canceled, you will need to contact your airline, in order to reschedule.
Manatee County expands evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee county officials have expanded evacuation orders for residents.. as did Sarasota and Charlotte Counties. Level A and Level B evacuation orders are now in place, and those in level C are encouraged but not required to find shelter further inland. If you are planning on going...
Manatee boaters prepare for Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON (WSNN) - With more than 25,000 registered boaters in Manatee County, many are locking down their vessels at marinas to prepare for Hurricane Ian. their boats at Twin Dolphins Marina in Bradenton. "We can’t outrun the storm; you don’t outrun anything in a sailboat," said Emily Kinzer, a Manatee...
Ham radio is ready if cell phones go down
Ham radio operators in Sarasota County are prepared to keep lines of communication going if cell phones go down. Volunteers with Sarasota Emergency Radio Club will be stationed at the Red Cross campus off Cantu Court through the storm. They are sending ham radio operators to Sarasota Memorial Hospital campuses...
Evacuation Orders Lifted in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY – As winds from Hurricane Ian continue to diminish, Manatee County Public Safety and Administration are lifting the mandatory evacuation orders which have been in effect since Tuesday morning. Emergency evacuation shelters are being closed, and residents are being allowed to return to their homes. However, it is not a return to normal.
