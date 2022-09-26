ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Nashua man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls in park

NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man is being held on preventative detention after allegedly exposing himself to two girls and propositioning two others in a city park. Keith Bernasconi is charged with two counts of attempted felonious sexual assault and breach of bail conditions. Investigators said the first incident...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
ALSTEAD, NH
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hudson crash, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hudson. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Derry Road. Police said the motorcycle was heading north when it crashed into a car that was trying to make a left turn.
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

Several departments respond to Merrimack fire; no injuries reported

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A family is safe after their home caught fire in Merrimack Tuesday evening. Cell phone video shows flames shooting out of the roof. First responders said several departments came to help Merrimack, including Nashua and Manchester. Merrimack fire Chief Mark DiFronzo said while the fire was...
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

100-year-old Manchester woman receives honorary high school diploma

MANCHESTER, N.H. — On Tuesday, a 100-year-old woman finally received her high school diploma from Central High School in Manchester. Josephine Sad was forced to leave school during the Great Depression to take care of her younger brother. She later served in the Women's Army Corps during World War...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead after fire breaks out at Hooksett mobile home, officials say

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A person is dead after crews responded to reports of smoke at a mobile home in Hooksett late Tuesday night. Firefighters responded at 11:37 p.m. and encountered smoke coming from a mobile home on Skyline Avenue, officials said. According to a news release from New Hampshire...
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
CONCORD, NH

