Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls in park
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man is being held on preventative detention after allegedly exposing himself to two girls and propositioning two others in a city park. Keith Bernasconi is charged with two counts of attempted felonious sexual assault and breach of bail conditions. Investigators said the first incident...
WMUR.com
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements he made to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Harmony has not been found and is now presumed dead. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has not been charged in connection...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire police department’s officer-in-charge accused of submitting timesheets for work not done
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who served as the officer-in-charge for Richmond police is accused of falsely submitting timesheets for work he knew he did not complete and receiving compensation for those hours, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced on Tuesday. Andrew Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam, was...
WMUR.com
Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to negligent homicide for using cellphone before striking bicyclist
NEWPORT, N.H. — A Newport man will spend at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Albon Chapman was driving a pickup truck on Jan. 3 when he hit Daniel Thurston, who was riding his bike in the breakdown lane on John Stark Highway.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to shooting man in leg
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A 35-year-old will spend the next five to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Nathan Pillsbury shot the victim near Main Street and Union Street in Claremont earlier this year. The...
WMUR.com
Derry police: Nails deliberately spread across driveway at police station
DERRY, N.H. — Police in Derry are looking for the person who scattered nails across the driveway of their department. Officers said the same thing happened in June, so they believe it was done deliberately. “Once again, the nails were strewn across the driveway in such a way that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Woman indicted on second-degree murder charge in Manchester man’s stabbing death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 34-year-old woman is being held without bail after being indicted on second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing a Manchester man. Officials said Stephanie Beard stabbed and killed John Glennon, 71, in a Manchester apartment last spring. She was arrested in Boston the next day. Beard...
WMUR.com
UNH crime statistics show drop in reports of hate crimes, rise in reports of rape
DURHAM, N.H. — Crime statistics released by the University of New Hampshire show that reports of some crimes have dropped in the past three years, while reports of sexual assault are up. Any college or university that receives federal funds — which is all but four nationwide — is...
WMUR.com
Police pursuit through multiple New Hampshire communities ends in arrest, police say
BELMONT, N.H. — A Concord man is facing several charges after allegedly leading state police on a chase. Troopers said the pursuit of Tyler Hoyt began in Belmont on Monday night on Route 106 and ended in Concord after spike strips were deployed. Officials said they are also investigating...
WMUR.com
Man killed in Hillsborough fire 32 years ago; homicide remains unsolved
HILLSBORO, N.H. — Authorities are trying to solve the 1990 homicide of a man in Hillsborough. Officials said John Sterling, 72, died in a fire that was set at his home on School Street. Firefighters arrived at the home around 1 a.m. and found Sterling's body after extinguishing the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
WMUR.com
Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
WMUR.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hudson crash, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hudson. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Derry Road. Police said the motorcycle was heading north when it crashed into a car that was trying to make a left turn.
WMUR.com
Several departments respond to Merrimack fire; no injuries reported
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A family is safe after their home caught fire in Merrimack Tuesday evening. Cell phone video shows flames shooting out of the roof. First responders said several departments came to help Merrimack, including Nashua and Manchester. Merrimack fire Chief Mark DiFronzo said while the fire was...
WMUR.com
100-year-old Manchester woman receives honorary high school diploma
MANCHESTER, N.H. — On Tuesday, a 100-year-old woman finally received her high school diploma from Central High School in Manchester. Josephine Sad was forced to leave school during the Great Depression to take care of her younger brother. She later served in the Women's Army Corps during World War...
WMUR.com
1 dead after fire breaks out at Hooksett mobile home, officials say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A person is dead after crews responded to reports of smoke at a mobile home in Hooksett late Tuesday night. Firefighters responded at 11:37 p.m. and encountered smoke coming from a mobile home on Skyline Avenue, officials said. According to a news release from New Hampshire...
WMUR.com
Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
WMUR.com
Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
Comments / 0