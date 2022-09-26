Read full article on original website
Richmond man arrested in deadly double stabbing, victim identified
A Richmond man has been arrested for a deadly double stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning.
Not even a Category 4 hurricane could stop this couple from tying the knot
Life can be unpredictable but not even a Category 4 hurricane was going to stop Rachel Rodney and Roger Peterson from tying the knot.
Chesterfield family seeks new house after fire destroys childhood home
A Chesterfield family is seeking a new home after a devastating fire destroyed their house and displaced 8 people in early September.
Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June.
Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Midlothian Turnpike. On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 4 p.m., a man entered the First Community Bank on 11400 Midlothian Turnpike and revealed he had a firearm to the bank employee, demanding money.
Crime Insider: Remains found near Route 1 ID'd as missing Chesterfield man
The remains discovered in the woods along Route 1 earlier this month have been identified as those of a missing Chesterfield man last seen in April of 2020, Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett.
Vanished but not forgotten, new details into disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs
Sept. 26, 2022, marks six years since, then 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs, vanished from the streets of Richmond. Now, her mother, Toni Jacobs, is speaking out about evidence she believes has been ignored by police.
Police searching for missing 58-year-old Richmond woman
Virginia State Police and Richmond City Police Department are currently searching for a missing Richmond woman.
‘A good soul’: Family remembers man killed in Richmond house fire
According to family members, Robert Mallory was killed in a fire on Clarkson Road and Southwood Parkway Thursday morning. Not only is the home a total loss with belongings charred, his family is dealing with an unimaginable loss.
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
Motorcyclist injured in crash after police chase on Interstate 64 in Henrico
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate an incident on Wednesday in which the operator of a motorcycle crashed in Henrico County as he was allegedly trying to get away from police.
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
Hanover Sheriff: Man stole $1,000 worth of items from Lowe’s
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and finding a man who they say stole from a Lowe's in the Mechanicsville area.
Richmond Police investigating apparent double stabbing that resulted in one death
Richmond Police are investigating after two people were found stabbed in a Richmond apartment Wednesday morning, resulting in one death.
Ian impacts community events in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring rain to Virginia on Friday and at various times during the weekend. That has led to several events getting canceled or rescheduled. This includes the 2nd Street Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. Click/tap here for more...
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
New video may help Richmond Police find who vandalized the Arthur Ashe mural
The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who vandalized the Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond's Battery Park.
Man killed in deadly Richmond house fire on Clarkson Road
A man is now dead after a devastating house fire on Clarkson Road in Richmond Thursday morning. Prior to the arrival of the fire department, multiple Good Samaritans attempted to rescue the trapped victim. Once on scene, crews were able to remove the adult male victim and he was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Man charged with murder of woman in Richmond ‘domestic-related’ incident
A man is in custody following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department into a homicide in the neighborhood of Jahnke.
Man killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning. At around 7:47 a.m., Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside. Once on scene, crews saw...
