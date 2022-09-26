ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC12

Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Midlothian Turnpike. On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 4 p.m., a man entered the First Community Bank on 11400 Midlothian Turnpike and revealed he had a firearm to the bank employee, demanding money.
NBC12

Ian impacts community events in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring rain to Virginia on Friday and at various times during the weekend. That has led to several events getting canceled or rescheduled. This includes the 2nd Street Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. Click/tap here for more...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in deadly Richmond house fire on Clarkson Road

A man is now dead after a devastating house fire on Clarkson Road in Richmond Thursday morning. Prior to the arrival of the fire department, multiple Good Samaritans attempted to rescue the trapped victim. Once on scene, crews were able to remove the adult male victim and he was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
NBC12

Man killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning. At around 7:47 a.m., Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside. Once on scene, crews saw...
