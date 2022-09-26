Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 300 Points; Sunlight Financial Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks extended losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 1.63% to 29,199.00 while the NASDAQ fell 3.02% to 10,718.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.18% to 3,638.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Powell Has Reversed Course On Interest Rates Before: Will History Repeat Itself?
The Federal Reserve hike the federal funds rate once again last week, taking it to a range of 3% to 3.25%. All signs point to further hikes later this year and well into 2023, to a peak range of 4.5%-4.75%, as several Fed governors said earlier this month. Yet looking...
This Hydrogen Company's 5-Year Return Makes Starbucks, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon Look Minor
Since 1997, Plug Power Inc PLUG has helped businesses optimize their carbon footprints, and over the past 5 years, produced eye-popping returns for investors. Since September 2017, Plug Power stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Ford Motor Company F, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Walt Disney Co DIS, Netflix Inc NFLX and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Elon Musk Has An Idea For A New Cologne, But You May Want To Think Twice Before Using It
The world’s richest person has tackled electric vehicles, space travel, underground transportation and other sectors and could have his eyes set on a new category. Here’s the latest. What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk could be gearing up to launch a cologne brand in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why
Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
How Is The Market Feeling About Oracle?
Oracle's ORCL short percent of float has risen 21.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.70 million shares sold short, which is 1.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Mark Zuckerberg's Little League Card Just Sold: How Much Did The Item And NFT Go For?
One of the most unusual memorabilia pieces from a CEO of a leading publicly traded company just sold in an auction. Here’s a look at the auction and the final sales price. What Happened: A 1992 custom little league baseball trading card just sold for $105,000. The baseball card has been verified to be the rookie card of Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms META.
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley Slash Alibaba's Price Target: Report
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, turning more pessimistic about the Chinese e-commerce giant on sales concerns. Alibaba’s sales outlook for the September quarter is eroding on soft China consumption, Bloomberg reports citing analysts. JPMorgan cut its...
