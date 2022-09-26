Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.

