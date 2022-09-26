Read full article on original website
shawny granger
1d ago
millions of workers pay into SS every week of every month of every year ! most die before they can even draw that benefit! They did in my family anyway ! So Riddle me this ? Why is SS going broke ? I'd say government mismanagement!!!
Sununu Does About-Face on U.S. Senate Candidate Bolduc
Gov. Chris Sununu, who denounced Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc as a "conspiracy theorist-type candidate" recently referred to him as an "amazing individual," in a Fox News interview. When asked during Fox News' One Nation with Brian Kilmeade about Bolduc's chances at winning with two new polls showing him...
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Mass. is among 17 states offering inflation relief; find out how much here
Inflation has been high for much of this year, peaking in June at 9.1%. In August, the inflation rate was 8.3% year over year, according to U.S. Labor Department data released earlier this month. Meanwhile, 17 states including Massachusetts are offering money back to taxpayers, in some cases at a...
Watch: Migrant tells CNN how he was recruited to lure other immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
“My only intention was to help the people so they could get some stability,” the man said, telling CNN he feels betrayed. A man who recruited migrants for flights to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month said he was offered clothes, food, and money in exchange for his work.
10 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security
Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...
Read: Markey, Mass. reps want Buttigieg to investigate DeSantis for breaking DOT rules
The lawmakers said they have "deep concerns" about the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard under "reportedly false pretenses." Several Massachusetts lawmakers are calling on U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s transport of about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. In a...
WMUR.com
Report says more US nationals being held captive overseas
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new report indicates that more Americans are being held captive by foreign governments. The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation highlighted the fourth annual Bringing Americans Home report by the group New America on Wednesday, saying that it's a growing problem that's worsening. "As of this...
WMUR.com
The House Jan. 6 panel postpones this week's hearing due to Hurricane Ian
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. Related video above: Footage of Trump recording an address to the nation a day after Capitol attack shown at...
WMUR.com
Leavitt blasts Manchester schools' transgender student policy; Pappas pushes back
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester school policy regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students is coming under fire from the Republican nominee for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st District. Candidate Karoline Leavitt said parents are being barred from crucial information about their children, while Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas...
Keller @ Large: Truth test for TV ads in one of NH's congressional races
BOSTON -- It's a season of intense political races in New Hampshire, and in the First Congressional District incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas is facing a tough challenge from Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt, a former press aide in the Trump White House. So we decided to put some of their most recent TV ads to the Truth Test"Chris Pappas votes with Pelosi 100% of the time," claims an attack ad from a PAC tied to House GOP leadership. And that's true. But then the ad gets specific: "100% on tax increases, wasteful spending, more debt."Those assertions are backed up by fine...
NECN
Sen. Leahy of Vermont Holding Series of Events to Discuss New Book
Vermont’s retiring U.S. senator has announced a series of events where he will discuss his new book about his nearly 50 years in Washington. Democrat Patrick Leahy recently released his memoirs, titled “The Road Taken.”. In the book, Leahy traces many of the changes he has witnessed since...
Boston Globe
Tell us: How will you vote on the immigrant driver’s license ballot question?
We want to hear your thoughts on Question 4. A recent Massachusetts law that allows undocumented immigrants to receive a driver’s license has been hotly debated since it was passed. Now, voters are being given the chance to overturn it on Election Day with a vote on Question 4.
Comments / 7