Newton, Eastside football games moved to Thursday for weather reasons
The Newton Rams' Homecoming football game against Grayson, as well as Eastside's road game at Loganville, have been moved to Thursday to avoid potential bad weather Friday from Hurricane Ian. The Region 4-AAAAAAA game between Newton and Grayson at Sharp Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Eastside will...
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 19 - Sept. 22
♦ Popeyes, 3248 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 19; Follow-up; 100/A. How AP scores in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic scores. The coronavirus pandemic brought upheaval to the country's schools -- and its standardized tests. EDsmart investigated how Advanced Placement test scores in 2021 compared to scores in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, for the 10 most popular tests using data from College Board. Click for more.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION Notice is given that a notice of intent to dissolve Payroll Professionals of Conyers, Inc., of Georgia corporation with its registered office at 946 Main Street Suite 300, Conyers, Georgia 30012, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.” 907-82299 9/28 10/5/2022.
Eastside names Homecoming King and Queen
Eastside High School named its Homecoming King and Queen during halftime festivities Friday. Heaven Anderson, the daughter of Latrice and Simeon Bolden, was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is a member of the Eastside’s track team, varsity football and basketball cheerleading teams, Future Farmers of America and Future Business Leaders of America. Her accomplishments include being a captain for both football and basketball cheerleading teams and having completed two career pathways at EHS. After graduation, Anderson wants to attend nursing school to become a traveling nurse. Jordan Edwards, son of Shannan and Cedric Edwards, was crowned Homecoming King. Edwards is a member of the Eastside High School football and track teams. After high school, he plans to attend college and to play football at the collegiate level.
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid.
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $600.00/mo (678)768-3333.
UPDATE: Woman escapes attempted rape on Cricket Frog Trail
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men who attempted to rape her Monday evening. According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail just south of...
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Carol Johnson Jenkins, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Matthew Duane Jenkins Personal Representative's Address: 187 Bridgewood DR SE Conyers GA 30094 This 7 day of September, 2022. 908-82597, 9/28,10/5,12,19,2022.
Conyers OK's alcohol sales at senior living communities
CONYERS — The sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption is now allowed at senior living communities in the city of Conyers. The Conyers City Council approved an ordinance amendment in September that allows senior living facilities to apply for a license to sell alcoholic beverages to residents and invited guests. Alcohol sales to the general public would not be permitted.
Expansion of Clark's Grove gets initial OK
COVINGTON — The first reading of a zoning text amendment that would allow expansion of the Clark’s Grove overlay district has been approved by the Covington City Council. If the second reading is approved, the amendment will permit construction of 145 apartments in three buildings on 4.54 acres and 84 townhomes in four blocks on 5.45 acres. The proposal also includes a 4.62-acre park and pedestrian access points to the Cricket Frog Trail and the original Clark’s Grove development off Clark Street. A future phase of single-family residences is planned for 6.11 acres.
HOUSE FOR RENT
HOUSE FOR RENT 3 bedroom 2bath in the Eastern Covington Historic District. Separate living ,dining, den and kitchen also a sunroom. House on large shaded lot with covered parking for 2 cars. Call 770-786-8985 between 5 and 9 pm.
