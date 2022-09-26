Eastside High School named its Homecoming King and Queen during halftime festivities Friday. Heaven Anderson, the daughter of Latrice and Simeon Bolden, was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is a member of the Eastside’s track team, varsity football and basketball cheerleading teams, Future Farmers of America and Future Business Leaders of America. Her accomplishments include being a captain for both football and basketball cheerleading teams and having completed two career pathways at EHS. After graduation, Anderson wants to attend nursing school to become a traveling nurse. Jordan Edwards, son of Shannan and Cedric Edwards, was crowned Homecoming King. Edwards is a member of the Eastside High School football and track teams. After high school, he plans to attend college and to play football at the collegiate level.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO