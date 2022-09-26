Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Bonneau Identified
BONNEAU, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a traffic crash over the weekend.
According to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday in reference to a traffic fatality on Main Street in Bonneau.
Hartwell said the victim, 53-year-old David Condra of Bonneau, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and The South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
