ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneau, SC

Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Bonneau Identified

By The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6ev2_0iBEH3pD00
FILE

BONNEAU, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a traffic crash over the weekend.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday in reference to a traffic fatality on Main Street in Bonneau.

Hartwell said the victim, 53-year-old David Condra of Bonneau, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and  The South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

The post Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Bonneau Identified appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died after a crash on Highway 176 in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:55 p.m., 10 miles west of Holly Hill, according to troopers. A car was traveling west on 176 and while the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonneau, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Crime & Safety
wfxb.com

New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run

We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating deadly North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting. Officers responded to Cypress River Apartments on Blue House Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside his vehicle near building 300, police said. A police report states...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Deadly Summerville apartment fire under investigation by state officials

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly early morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex is being investigated by state officials. Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at Summerville Station Apartments. Multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Bonneau Identified
WMBF

Remains found in Georgetown County identified as missing man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Remains found in part of Georgetown County last weekend have been identified as a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for 31-year-old Wesley Blake with Community United Effort when skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.”
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Body recovered at Old Trolley Road fire

Summerville Fire & Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 1660 Trolley Road on Sept. 29 just before 3 am. Reports from dispatch were multiple people were trapped in the fire. First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 has two left eastbound lanes closed Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at exit 211. Traffic cameras in the area show a significant backup. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Unrelated shootings left 1 man dead, 1 woman injured on North Charleston street

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police responded Sept. 23 to two unrelated shootings that left one man dead and a woman injured in the span of an hour on the same street. Just after 4:30 p.m., officers arrived to South Kenwood Drive, where a 29-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. Police believe the woman's boyfriend shot her, and ran to another apartment, according to an incident report.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

2K+
Followers
354
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy