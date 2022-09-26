PCSD: Deadly motorcycle crash near Kinney Road

Due to incorrect information provided by PCSD, Richard Williams' name was incorrect in an earlier version of this story.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released new information relating to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.

The incident took place near the 2000 block of North Kinney Road on Sept. 24 around 10 a.m.

The motorcyclist was identified as 42-year-old Richard Williams.

He had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to PCSD, the motorcycle had gone off the roadway.

A passenger on the motorcycle had sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Williams was driving the motorcycle Southbound on Kinney Road when it went off the roadway on a curve.

The investigation remains ongoing.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .