Kingsport, TN

Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
Hurricane Ian marching toward 3rd landfall in South Carolina

A rejuvenated Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday. In its path? The historic city of Charleston with forecasters predicting significant storm surge and floods after the megastorm ripped across Florida, leaving behind catastrophic damage and people trapped in their homes. A flash flood warning was issued...
United Way of Kingsport fundraising event at Panda Express

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Here's an easy way to make a difference just by grabbing dinner!. The United Way is partnering with Panda Express on East Stone Drive in Kingsport. It's happening Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. All you have to do is mention the United Way,...
Kingsport gives update on water meter replacement project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Kingsport gave an update Thursday on its $4.8 million water meter replacement project. Here are the updates from the city, according to a news release:. Customers are now on a 30-day billing cycle and the city is continuing to work towards returning...
Florida man sentenced for bank fraud in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday a Florida man was sentenced to 70 months for conspiracy and bank fraud for crimes committed in East Tennessee. According to court documents, in November 2017, Yanier Tellez, a citizen of Cuba, currently residing in Tampa, Florida, traveled to East Tennessee with coconspirator, Lazaro Quintana Martinez, 26, also of Tampa, Florida to commit identity theft.
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
Sullivan County animal shelter Fall-Pumpkin-Fest happening now

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are ready for fall, The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has got you covered. Their Fall Pumpkin-Fest is happening now at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter will be selling pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and more. There will...
Haunted forest in Dungannon back again this year

SCOTT COUNTY, Va (WCYB) — If you're looking for a haunted adventure this October, there's a place in Scott County waiting for you. The haunted forest in the town of Dungannon is a family-owned attraction that began in 2019 and has a host of scary characters and experiences. Organizers...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
Missing Sullivan County woman found safe

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cathy Kaywood has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 70-year-old Sullivan County woman. The alert for Cathy Kaywood was issued Thursday. She has a...
Free health screenings in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Individuals in our region without health insurance have the opportunity to get free health screenings. Healing Hands Health Clinic in Bristol is holding its fall health fair. Several students from the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine are on hand to help with screenings and physicals.
New Curt's Ace Hardware location opens in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Curt's Ace Hardware location opened Wednesday morning in Gray. The store is located at the former Mize Farm and Garden Store on Old Gray Station Road. The ribbon has been cut and the store is open. It's owned by food city and is...
Governor Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian Wednesday. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
Hotel expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A hotel is expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia. The Bristol, Virginia Industrial Development Authority met Monday and voted to transfer land near the Texas Roadhouse to KM Hotels, which is based in Richmond. The hotel is expected to have more than...
Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, over 50 employers looking to hire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
