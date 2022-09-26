ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PASA season opens this Thursday at the Heymann

 3 days ago
Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA) opens its new season with a tribute to Rock and Roll Legends with Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll.

This year's performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday September 29, 2022 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette as a gala night of tributes that fans of Rock & Roll will love.

PASA offers performing arts entertainment, focusing on dance, theater and classical music, with occasional forays into other genres.

PASA also delivers performing arts activities, master classes, workshops, lecture demonstrations in a variety of locations in the Acadiana area.

“If you’re a rock and roll fan, you don’t want to miss Neil Berg’s 50 Years,” says PASA executive director Jackie Lyle. “I know it’s fun because the producers flew me out to see it—yes, job perk!—and the audience was on its feet, loving every hit they heard. The diverse cast—remember, we’ve got some of the best rock musicians in the troupe--is exceptional.”

Ticket prices are $25 and $45. PASA offers a Family & Friends 4-Pack for $100, which is available in every seating area. Additional ticket fees and other charges will apply and will vary, based on the method of purchase.

Tickets are available at pasaonline.org , TicketMaster and the Heymann Center box office.

For more information, contact PASA at 337-769-3231 or email jackie@pasaonline.org .

