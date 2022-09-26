Read full article on original website
Free health screenings in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Individuals in our region without health insurance have the opportunity to get free health screenings. Healing Hands Health Clinic in Bristol is holding its fall health fair. Several students from the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine are on hand to help with screenings and physicals.
Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
Mumford Company Announces Sale of Super 8 in Norton, Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Super 8 in Norton, Virginia, on behalf of Seller S&P Hotels. This is the fifth transaction in which Mumford Company has worked with the principals of S&P Hotels, a multi-property regional hotel owner and operator based in Virginia. The purchaser, Shri Radheshyam LLC, is a regional hotelier based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carter Willcox, associate in the firm’s Newport News, Virginia Headquarters, and Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals for Mumford Company, represented the seller in the transaction.
Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, over 50 employers looking to hire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
Officials hold groundbreaking for new Food City location in Clintwood
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Officials held the groundbreaking for the new Food City location in Clintwood Tuesday. The store will be located at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street. The 45,000-square-foot location will serve as a replacement for Food City’s existing location and is expected to open next spring.
Kingsport City Schools names Chris Hampton as interim superintendent
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse has announced his pending retirement from Kingsport City Schools. The school district has now named its new interim superintendent. Moorhouse will retire at the end of October and Chris Hampton will take over as interim superintendent. Hampton has been the principal of...
Kingsport gives update on water meter replacement project
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Kingsport gave an update Thursday on its $4.8 million water meter replacement project. Here are the updates from the city, according to a news release:. Customers are now on a 30-day billing cycle and the city is continuing to work towards returning...
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of the remnants of Ian, which are expected to arrive this weekend in the Tri-Cities region. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel...
United Way of Kingsport fundraising event at Panda Express
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Here's an easy way to make a difference just by grabbing dinner!. The United Way is partnering with Panda Express on East Stone Drive in Kingsport. It's happening Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. All you have to do is mention the United Way,...
Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet
KINGSPORT — Hunger First, a nonprofit set up to help the homeless throughout the Tri-Cities, has moved to a building in Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the organization to conduct its mission, but he said it would try to do its best.
Hotel expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A hotel is expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia. The Bristol, Virginia Industrial Development Authority met Monday and voted to transfer land near the Texas Roadhouse to KM Hotels, which is based in Richmond. The hotel is expected to have more than...
As Hurricane Ian moves up the coast, residents in Buchanan County worry about more rain
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — "You never what's coming, but it's concerning," said Buchanan County resident Paul Jackson. Hurricane Ian continues to make its way up the coast, which has left parts of Southwest Virginia on edge. "Those storms come in and just all of a sudden start dumping...
Santa Train returns for 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train returns to the track on Saturday, Nov. 19 for its 80th year. The holiday tradition sees that children across Appalachia experience the magic brought on by the holiday season with toys and goodies. The 2022 event originally was going to follow drive-thru […]
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
KPT city schools propose new interim superintendent following Dr. Moorhouse retirement
KINGSPORT, Tenn--Kingsport city schools have plans for a new interim superintendent, after Dr. Jeff Moorhouse announced his retirement. Melissa Woods, board President, led a discussion Tuesday night regarding what process would be utilized by the Board in establishing an interim Superintendent. Based on the discussion, Woods will work on behalf...
Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, […]
Haunted forest in Dungannon back again this year
SCOTT COUNTY, Va (WCYB) — If you're looking for a haunted adventure this October, there's a place in Scott County waiting for you. The haunted forest in the town of Dungannon is a family-owned attraction that began in 2019 and has a host of scary characters and experiences. Organizers...
New County Attorney happy to be back home
Borne in Boone and raised in Doe, newly appointed Johnson County Attorney Ryan Carroll has returned home to serve his community. Carroll graduated from JCHS and, in Fall 2015, went on to ETSU to obtain a degree in History. Carroll graduated in May 2018. At twenty-five years old, Carroll practices...
Substitute teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey” at Bluefield Middle School
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
