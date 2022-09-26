Read full article on original website
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales Recently
Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ kicked off recreational marijuana sales at its retail location in New Mexico on Saturday, Sept 24. Located at 360 Sudderth Drive in Ruidoso, the new store represents the company's 11th dispensary in the Land Of Enchantment. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 8. "Schwazze...
Trump Sued For A Quarter Billion Dollars — How The Former President's Foresight In Real Estate Could Soften The Blow And Teach Us All A Lesson
222 + 45 = $250,000,000. That’s right. A 222-page civil suit outlining the alleged gross negligence, fraud and scams conducted by the 45th President of the United States could result in a loss of $250 million. Donald Trump, whose Digital World Acquisition Corp. project has failed spectacularly, is facing...
Amazon Loudly Backs Cannabis Legalization, But Silently Bans Weed Grinders
Amazon AMZN made headlines last year when it came out in support of ending marijuana prohibition. Now, it seems the company has gotten cold feet. It is reportedly clearing spice grinders, used by some to grind weed flower, from its site ostensibly in keeping with company policy not to sell drug paraphernalia.
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why
Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
GPOPlus+ To Distribute CaliGold Distro's Hemp And Kratom Products
DISTRO+, GPO Plus, Inc.’s GPOX distribution division and GPO for specialty retailers, has been appointed as a preferred distributor of CaliGold Distro enabling GPOX rights to sell and distribute all CaliGold Distro products with preferred vendor pricing and availability. This is the second significant distribution agreement GPOX has entered into after announcing DISTRO+.
EXCLUSIVE: COMSovereign Expands Robust 5G IP Portfolio Technologies To Monetize Untapped Opportunity
COMSovereign Holding Corp COMS, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, outlined its measures to expand the value of its intellectual property (IP) portfolio as part of its ongoing business transition. What Happened? The company seeks opportunities to monetize the value of its IP.
Palantir Co-founder Had Explored Winning UK's NHS Via Buying Smaller Rivals: Report
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR harbored a secret plan to deepen its relationship with the U.K.'s National Health Service without public scrutiny. Palantir aimed to buy up smaller rivals that already had an existing relationship with the NHS, Bloomberg reports citing relevant documents. Palantir planned to take over small businesses serving...
Heritage Cannabis Amends Senior Secured Loan And Increases Facility To $19.8M
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has entered into a second loan amending agreement to an original loan agreement dated March 29, 2021, as amended October 4, 2021 with BJK Holdings Ltd. in the total amount of $19.775 million across four facilities. As a result of the second amending agreement,...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Insiders Selling Foot Locker, Dave And This Drug Giant's Stock
The Nasdaq Composite dropped by over 300 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Southern California Technology Developer Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Joins Russell 2000 Index, Increases Market Exposure
Focus Universal Inc. FCUV, a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for smart devices and 5G, has joined the broad-market Russell 2000 ® Index. Membership in the U.S, all-cap Russell 2000 ® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 ® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index as well as appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell is a London Stock Exchange Group subsidiary that produces, maintains, licenses and markets stock market indices. Russell determines membership for its indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
Mobile Social Platform Asia Innovations To Go Public Via $2.5B SPAC Merger With Magnum Opus Acquisition
Asia Innovations Group Limited (ASIG) agreed to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd OPA. The proposed business combination transaction provides the combined company's equity valuation of $2.5 billion. ASIG operates an integrated platform of products for mobile devices across social, mobile...
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta No Longer Among Top 10 Most-Valuable Companies: Who Overtook The Tech Giant?
Meta Platforms Inc. META is no longer among the top 10 most valuable companies in the world as its market cap fell to $366.61 billion with shares of the company closing 3.67% lower on Thursday. What Happened: Meta has moved to the 12th position among companies with top market cap...
$12.2 Million Bet On WESCO International? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Surge Ahead Of Market Open As US Stocks Look To Fight Back After Sell-Off: Nike And Peers In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a positive start on Friday, reversing the sharp declines in the previous session. The week witnessed see-sawing movement in the market and it remains to be seen if the indices can rally hard to close the week in the green. U.S. stocks opened...
