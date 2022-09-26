ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
Benzinga

GPOPlus+ To Distribute CaliGold Distro's Hemp And Kratom Products

DISTRO+, GPO Plus, Inc.’s GPOX distribution division and GPO for specialty retailers, has been appointed as a preferred distributor of CaliGold Distro enabling GPOX rights to sell and distribute all CaliGold Distro products with preferred vendor pricing and availability. This is the second significant distribution agreement GPOX has entered into after announcing DISTRO+.
Benzinga

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Benzinga

Insiders Selling Foot Locker, Dave And This Drug Giant's Stock

The Nasdaq Composite dropped by over 300 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Benzinga

Southern California Technology Developer Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Joins Russell 2000 Index, Increases Market Exposure

Focus Universal Inc. FCUV, a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for smart devices and 5G, has joined the broad-market Russell 2000 ® Index. Membership in the U.S, all-cap Russell 2000 ® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 ® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index as well as appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell is a London Stock Exchange Group subsidiary that produces, maintains, licenses and markets stock market indices. Russell determines membership for its indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
Benzinga

Mobile Social Platform Asia Innovations To Go Public Via $2.5B SPAC Merger With Magnum Opus Acquisition

Asia Innovations Group Limited (ASIG) agreed to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd OPA. The proposed business combination transaction provides the combined company's equity valuation of $2.5 billion. ASIG operates an integrated platform of products for mobile devices across social, mobile...
Benzinga

$12.2 Million Bet On WESCO International? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

