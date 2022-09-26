Read full article on original website
Rockingham County School Board Votes Against Parental Notification Proposal
BROADWAY, Va – After more than an hour of public comment and following another 30 minutes of discussion among members, the Rockingham County School Board finally voted 3-1 Monday night against a policy that would tighten parental notification requirements. Board member Lowell Fulk was absent and did not vote.
Rockingham County School Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Current School Year.
BROADWAY, Va – Rockingham County School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl has announced that he will retire at the end of the current school year. Scheikl, who has been superintendent since 2017, made the announcement during Monday night’s school board meeting at Broadway High School. After his announcement, Scheikl...
Text to Win Massanutten Fall Festival Tickets
We’ve got your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to Massanutten Fall Fest on October 8! Text the keyword “Mountain” to 43414 for the chance to win!. “Text To Win Massanutten Fall Fest Tickets” Giveaway. – Text the keyword “Mountain” to 43414 during...
HFD seeks community donations for second annual Coats for Kids drive
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Fire Department is once. again calling on the generosity of The Friendly City to help keep. local kids warm this winter. The department’s second annual HFD Winter Coat Drive will kick. off Oct. 1, with donations of new, unused winter coats needed for.
Broadway Man Receives Probation and Fine for Causing Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
BROADWAY, Va – A Broadway man was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and a 12-hundred dollar fine for causing a crash earlier this year that killed a motorcyclist. Robert Smith was found guilty of reckless driving during a hearing Wednesday in Rockingham County General District Court, according...
JMU Supply Chain Team Ships Medical Supplies to Hospitals in Ukraine
Harrisonburg, Va — A 40-foot ocean freight container of humanitarian aid is on its way to those affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine thanks to the James Madison University Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) Student Forum. In coordination with Mihret Medical Supply, the shipment contains vital medical supplies and humanitarian relief such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), surgical equipment and wound care supplies.
BC Women’s Soccer falls at Mary Washington, 1-0
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Mary Washington Wednesday evening. • Bridgewater got the first scoring Opportunity just over five minutes in. Kaia Richardson fired a shot that was turned away by Ally Holden. Seconds later Holden turned away Lexi Winkler’s shot to keep the game scoreless.
EMU Volleyball falls at Virginia Wesleyan.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team was looking to pick up its third straight win Tuesday when they traveled down to Virginia Wesleyan to take on last season’s ODAC runners-up. The Royals put up a fight for the Marlins but, ultimately, it was Virginia Wesleyan that picked up the home win, 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a straight set victory over Shenandoah to remain unbeaten in ODAC play on Wednesday night. The Eagles took the opening set 25-21. Bridgewater trailed early 5-8, but after a Lisa O’Grady kill and a pair of service aces from Grace Williams BC did not trail the rest of the frame. Back-to-back kills from Rachael Meyers and Faith Depew gave BC the set.
James Madison’s Conlon earns weekly SBC Men’s Soccer honor
NEW ORLEANS – After posting back-to-back shutouts, James Madison freshman Sebastian Conlon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes currently stand at 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC after Conlon helped lead them to a 1-0-1 week. It was the first time the...
Eagles’ Men’s Soccer defeats Guilford to earn first ODAC victory
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team picked up its first ODAC win of the season 3-2 over Guilford on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 5-2-2 (1-1-0), Guilford 1-5-3 (0-3-0) How It Happened. • Out of the gate Guilford applied early pressure resulting in the first scoring chance...
JMU’s Blom named Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison redshirt junior Alexandra Blom was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week after posting a pair of shutouts, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes moved to 6-2-3, 2-0-1 SBC after a 1-0-1 week of conference action. The goalkeeper made seven...
