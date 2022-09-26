ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Cedric Tillman recovering from ankle surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wide receiver for the University of Tennessee, Cedric Tillman, had surgery on his ankle last week, according to ESPN.com senior writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low. The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
wvlt.tv

Cruze Farm in the Spotlight

Hancock Co. pilot risks life to save strangers from polluted water after hurricanes. Hurston plans to fly his plane along with his purifiers first to Florida once the updated devices are ready. Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

FAN-alysis | Vols head into bye week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time for the weekly check-in with Vol Nation, FAN-alysis. To check in on the pulse of Big Orange fans, this week WVLT Sports head to Gambuzza’s Barber Shop just off Downtown West Blvd. Among the stylists there, Tasha Lackey, who actually recently came...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Home School DARE program

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feels So Good#Economy#American Football#College Football#Vols
wvlt.tv

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Like football, Basket-Vols look to pick up the pace this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After winning last season’s SEC Tournament and making the program’s fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the Vols enter the 2022-23 season riding a 17-game home winning streak. Returning upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi, a 2022 first-team All-SEC performer, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic. They...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa

The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

A Place to Call Home

One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Smokies denied Southern League Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols open preseason basketball practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team returns four starters and 10 letterwinners from a team that started 18-1 finished 25-9 overall and 11-5 in the SEC (3rd). The Lady Vols advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen despite season-ending injuries to three key contributors. Leading...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another Tennessee company has received national recognition. After Barstool Sports gave a raving review of Cruze Farms, the Gypsy Circus Cider Company has been nominated for USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice award for Best Cidery. “We are honored to be nominated for this recognition....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Anderson Co. paramedics travel to Florida to aid in disaster response

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Knoxville/Kingsport-based company has been making...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
ROANE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy