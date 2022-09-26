Read full article on original website
Cedric Tillman recovering from ankle surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wide receiver for the University of Tennessee, Cedric Tillman, had surgery on his ankle last week, according to ESPN.com senior writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low. The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field...
‘They have hearts that are just unbelievable’ | Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week is a bye week for the Tennessee Volunteers football team, and some of the players were using that extra time to volunteer in the community. On Wednesday, Vols football players showed up unannounced to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “They have hearts that...
‘A university on the rise’ | Chancellor Plowman touts UT’s gains in flagship address
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Inside the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center, University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Dr. Donde Plowman delivered her fourth flagship address to a room full of community and university members Thursday. Plowman’s speech lasted about 30 minutes where she highlighted a series of achievements for the university....
UT culinary boot camp exposing Austin-East students to professional culinary skills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some culinary students at Austin-East Magnet High School were getting a taste of what it’s like to be a professional chef. It was all thanks to a grant received from the East Tennessee American Culinary Federation. Chef Greg Eisele, the president of the American Culinary...
Cruze Farm in the Spotlight
Hancock Co. pilot risks life to save strangers from polluted water after hurricanes. Hurston plans to fly his plane along with his purifiers first to Florida once the updated devices are ready. Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee...
FAN-alysis | Vols head into bye week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time for the weekly check-in with Vol Nation, FAN-alysis. To check in on the pulse of Big Orange fans, this week WVLT Sports head to Gambuzza’s Barber Shop just off Downtown West Blvd. Among the stylists there, Tasha Lackey, who actually recently came...
Florida family fleeing Hurricane Ian finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the final game of the season, the Tennessee Smokies fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 11-4. A let down for fans that wanted to see the home team take home their first Southern League championship since 1978. Although the disappointment of a loss certainty wasn’t...
Roane Home School DARE program
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Like football, Basket-Vols look to pick up the pace this season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After winning last season’s SEC Tournament and making the program’s fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the Vols enter the 2022-23 season riding a 17-game home winning streak. Returning upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi, a 2022 first-team All-SEC performer, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic. They...
Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
Cruze Farm soaking up the spotlight after surprise national feature
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One East Tennessee original is receiving national attention after a surprise visit. ”When I heard he stopped by I had to google him because I had never heard of him before,” said owner Colleen Cruze Bhatti. One Bite Pizza Review is led by Barstool Sports...
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
A Place to Call Home
One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area. Updated:...
Smokies denied Southern League Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
Lady Vols open preseason basketball practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team returns four starters and 10 letterwinners from a team that started 18-1 finished 25-9 overall and 11-5 in the SEC (3rd). The Lady Vols advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen despite season-ending injuries to three key contributors. Leading...
Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another Tennessee company has received national recognition. After Barstool Sports gave a raving review of Cruze Farms, the Gypsy Circus Cider Company has been nominated for USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice award for Best Cidery. “We are honored to be nominated for this recognition....
Today is the chilliest of the week, but also calm ahead of Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine sticks around for a couple days, with today the coldest of the week. Up next, wind gusts pick up at times, then clouds and rain head our way as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move across the Southeast. Join us on the WVLT First...
Anderson Co. paramedics travel to Florida to aid in disaster response
Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
