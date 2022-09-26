Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Strikes over wage demands have disrupted...
Agriculture Online
Low river levels, soaring barge freight curb U.S. grain exports
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Numerous barges have run aground on the lower Mississippi River and grain barge shipping rates are soaring to historic highs this week, as drought has dropped inland waterways to levels not seen in decades. And with little rain in the forecast, the low water levels...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia plans crude palm oil reference price of $792.19/T for Oct 1-15 -official
JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $792.19 per tonne for the Oct. 1-15 period, deputy coordinating economic minister Musdhalifah Machmud told Reuters on Wednesday, down from the $846.32 per tonne for Sept. 16-30. The planned new price will place export tax for palm oil at $33 per tonne. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises for second day on Black Sea supply concerns, corn eases
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Wednesday, supported by worries over supplies amid escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans were largely unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $8.75-1/2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL) -UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crusher Caramuru gets $80 mln loan linked to sustainability goals
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caramuru Alimentos, the largest Brazilian-owned soybean processor, this week secured an $80 million loan linked to sustainability goals, with proceeds earmarked to invest in the production and export of soymeal, Chief Executive Julio Costa told Reuters on Wednesday. The company will build a new...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results
Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest. Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade much of the week as harvest progresses across the U.S. Midwest, though some farmers report lower-than-anticipated yields, analysts said.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Orange juice prices surge as Ian hammers Florida; Cargill shuts plants
(Adds impact on Mosaic fertilizer production) NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures on ICE exchange traded up as much as 5.5% on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian hit the Florida coast, threatening to damage orange trees in the largest producing state. Meat companies also braced for the brunt...
Agriculture Online
Analyst: Climate change is a rare focus in farm bill debate
Congress allocated nearly $20 billion for USDA land stewardship programs in the climate, healthcare and tax bill that was enacted in August — historic investments, said Jonathan Coppess, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois, on Thursday. The funding could lead to a rare focus on climate change and the agriculture sector, though he said that was not assured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Smithfield Foods to pay $75 million in pork price-fixing settlement
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by consumers who accused the meat producer and several competitors of conspiring to inflate prices in the $20 billion-a-year U.S. pork market by limiting supply. A preliminary settlement in the antitrust case was...
EU backs new windfall tax on energy companies
Members of the European Union on Friday agreed to impose a new windfall tax on energy companies reaping hefty profits from the high price of oil and natural gas.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crusher Caramuru gets $80 mln loan linked to sustainability goals
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caramuru Alimentos, the largest Brazilian-owned soybean processor, this week secured an $80 million loan linked to sustainability goals, with proceeds earmarked to invest in the production and export of non-transgenic soymeal, Chief Executive Julio Costa told Reuters on Wednesday. The company will build a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally; Black Sea supply woes limit losses
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, shedding some of previous session's strong gains, although losses were curbed by worries over supplies amid an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn and soybeans lost ground. "There is some support from fears that Russia/Ukraine war disrupts...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, Ukraine worries; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 2% on Tuesday as worries about escalating conflict in Ukraine and a pause in the dollar's run-up to 20-year highs spurred a round of short-covering, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also firmed but pared gains as an early rally...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. needs to press Mexico on looming biotech corn ban, Vilsack says
CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday he is continuing to talk with officials in Mexico about that country's looming ban on genetically modified (GM) corn, adding that it will be important to get clarity on the issue in 2023. A decree issued by...
Agriculture Online
Sunflower oil prices slide on resumed Ukraine supplies
MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sunflower oil's premium over rival soyoil has narrowed and the oil has started gaining lost market share on rising supplies from top exporter Ukraine after a U.N.-brokered corridor through the Black Sea came into force from August. Sunflower oil prices have dropped by nearly half...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina 2022/23 soy crop seen rising to 48 mln T; corn, wheat to decline
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Soybean production in Argentina is expected to reach 48 million tonnes in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season in one of the world's largest grain suppliers. The 15.5% increase over the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat up on war worries; corn, soy also firm despite recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were on track to climb about 3% on Wednesday, supported by fears of escalating conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as dry conditions in the U.S. Plains crop belt, analysts said. Corn followed wheat futures higher while soybeans...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 5-11
MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 5-11 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Merck animal health to acquire virtual livestock fencing developer
Merck Animal Health has announced that it will acquire Vence, a California-based virtual fencing start-up by the end of September. Launched in 2016, the company's origins come from research by Dean Anderson, a USDA Animal Range Scientist, who developed the idea of using audio longitudinal waves and GPS tracking to monitor the movement of cattle as they rotational graze pastures with the use of computers or smartphones.
Agriculture Online
USDA report sends corn skyrocketing while soybeans plummet | Friday, September 30, 2022
Corn is up 17¢ to $6.87. Soybeans are down 15¢ to $13.95. The USDA grain stocks report found corn stocks were even tighter than the trade expected at 1.377 billion bushels. Kluis Commodity Advisors had expected 1.52 billion bushels. Immediately after the report's release corn prices jumped as high as $6.94.
Comments / 0