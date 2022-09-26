ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FOX21News.com

Oktoberfest Block Party happening this weekend!

(SPONSORED) — Bring your über German vibes and join Pikes Peak Lager House and Red Swing Brewhouse in downtown Colorado Springs for Oktoberfest shenanigans at their Tejon Block Party weekend!. To learn more, visit PikesPeakBrewing.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Explore what lies beyond the garden at Garden of the Gods Trading Post!

(SPONSORED) — Find the perfect souvenir, t-shirt, or toy to bring a little bit of Colorado home with you from Garden of the Gods Trading Post—the oldest and largest gift shop in Colorado! Nova recently visited the historic location in Manitou Springs, with over 90,000 gifts, toys, trinkets, and souvenirs for you to choose from!
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

'Fall' in love with your skin this season with Rejuvenation Med Spa

(SPONSORED) — As the saying goes, look better, feel better, and one local med spa in Pueblo West is taking self-care to a new level this season! From individualized, superior cosmetic services, to using only state-of-the-art technologies, Rejuvenation Med Spa shares how they can help give your self-care a kick.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Downtown's newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs' newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Springs Dentistry's Smiles for Heroes Day is October 26th

(SPONSORED) — Springs Dentistry appreciates what all military and their families have sacrificed for this nation. In honor of their bravery, they launched Smiles for Heroes Day to offer free dental work to our heroes! Dr. Jessica Duru with the dentist's office in Colorado Springs shares more on this program which is intended to help people in need.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Your next foodie destination: Monse's Taste of El Salvador!

COLORADO SPRINGS — From their homemade salsas, tasty pupusas and signature drinks, one Old Colorado City restaurant has become a foodie destination and is leaving many people wanting to come back for more! Monse's Taste of El Salvador is more than just food but an experience! Using the freshest ingredients from nearby farms in each […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

True North Neuropathy has treatments to relieve chronic pain

(SPONSORED) — Many people experience chronic pain; for some, it lingers on, and they can't seem to get rid of it. Often they've been told to live with it. Dr. Joshua Logan, D.C. from True North Neuropathy in Colorado Springs, sat down with Nova to explain how your chronic pain may be neuropathy and how he can help.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
