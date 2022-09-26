One of the big stories for Thursday Night Football is the Cincinnati Bengals being able to use their alternate white helmets for the first time. This has been a very popular change that many fans begged for ever since the Bengals unveiled their all white uniforms for the league’s color rush games. The team converted those jerseys to one of their alternates, and this is the first time the helmet can be used with them rather than the orange helmet.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO