WLWT 5
Bengals' Joe Burrow has funny reaction when asked about color rush uniforms
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals gave a closer look at their color rush uniforms ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals will be sporting their color rush white uniforms with their "White Bengal" helmets at Paycor Stadium Thursday. It will be a special night for the...
You have to see the suit Joe Burrow wore ahead of Thursday Night Football
Give Joe Burrow his flowers. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback showed up to his team's Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins in, perhaps, his most ambitious fit yet. He strolled into Paycor Stadium in a dark suit covered in white flowers, a white shirt and a pair of sneakers...
Andrew Whitworth on returning to Cincinnati, Bengals' slow start to the season
Though they hadn't been back in years, the Whitworths said they still consider Cincinnati a home. And while Whitworth won a Super Bowl with the Rams, his family still has love for the Bengals.
Sporting News
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
Mom hid cancer diagnosis during Bengals preseason so son could achieve his dream
Jennifer Gunter endured six rounds of chemotherapy and 17 radiation treatments. And never in that time told her son, because she didn't want her son to lose his focus.
Cincy Jungle
Tua Tagovailoa leaves on stretcher after being injured during Bengals vs. Dolphins (UPDATE)
Thankfully, it looks like Tua Tagovailoa will be OK after his scary injury in the first half of Bengals vs. Dolphins. During the 4th quarter of this game, sideline reporter Kelly Hartung reported that Tua was expected to be discharged from the hospital he was transported to and then travel with his Dolphins teammates back to Miami.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Dolphins first half
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 clash with the Miami Dolphins is set to get underway on Amazon Prime, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat.
Cincy Jungle
Where the Bengals sit in the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals, behind a quick start for the first time this season, won. They beat the New York Jets 27-12 to push their record to 1-2. Their two field goal losses will surely haunt them for the remainder of the season, but things are starting to improve. We’ll see just how improved when they welcome the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals break attendance record in win over Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals are now 2-2 following a 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was a slugfest for four quarters, but Bengals fans who made the trip to Paycor Stadium were still treated to the team’s first home win of the 2022 season. In the process, the Bengals...
Cincy Jungle
Tyreek Hill claims a Bengals coach disrespected him during TNF game
Leading into the Bengals’ Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins, star wideout Tyreek Hill made waves with his comments about getting a rematch with Cincinnati, specifically cornerback Eli Apple. “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. The cheetah’s here,”...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Twitter reactions from a big-time win over Dolphins
It wasn’t pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins, improving to 2-2 on the young season. The Dolphins were one of two undefeated teams entering Week 4 with the Philadelphia Eagles as the other. While Tua Tagovailoa leaving in the second quarter was something no one wanted...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Joe Mixon, Germaine Pratt go full
The latest injury report is out for the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, though Miami’s was another simulated report. Most of Monday’s projected DNPs were upgraded today for Miami, including Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) being limited. For the Bengals, D.J. Reader (knee) obviously didn’t practice today, as he’ll be...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow gives blunt answer about alternate helmets
One of the big stories for Thursday Night Football is the Cincinnati Bengals being able to use their alternate white helmets for the first time. This has been a very popular change that many fans begged for ever since the Bengals unveiled their all white uniforms for the league’s color rush games. The team converted those jerseys to one of their alternates, and this is the first time the helmet can be used with them rather than the orange helmet.
