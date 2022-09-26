ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Dolphins first half

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 clash with the Miami Dolphins is set to get underway on Amazon Prime, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat.
Cincy Jungle

Where the Bengals sit in the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals, behind a quick start for the first time this season, won. They beat the New York Jets 27-12 to push their record to 1-2. Their two field goal losses will surely haunt them for the remainder of the season, but things are starting to improve. We’ll see just how improved when they welcome the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.
Jaylen Waddle
Zac Taylor
Cincy Jungle

Bengals break attendance record in win over Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 2-2 following a 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was a slugfest for four quarters, but Bengals fans who made the trip to Paycor Stadium were still treated to the team’s first home win of the 2022 season. In the process, the Bengals...
Cincy Jungle

Tyreek Hill claims a Bengals coach disrespected him during TNF game

Leading into the Bengals’ Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins, star wideout Tyreek Hill made waves with his comments about getting a rematch with Cincinnati, specifically cornerback Eli Apple. “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. The cheetah’s here,”...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Twitter reactions from a big-time win over Dolphins

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins, improving to 2-2 on the young season. The Dolphins were one of two undefeated teams entering Week 4 with the Philadelphia Eagles as the other. While Tua Tagovailoa leaving in the second quarter was something no one wanted...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Joe Mixon, Germaine Pratt go full

The latest injury report is out for the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, though Miami’s was another simulated report. Most of Monday’s projected DNPs were upgraded today for Miami, including Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) being limited. For the Bengals, D.J. Reader (knee) obviously didn’t practice today, as he’ll be...
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow gives blunt answer about alternate helmets

One of the big stories for Thursday Night Football is the Cincinnati Bengals being able to use their alternate white helmets for the first time. This has been a very popular change that many fans begged for ever since the Bengals unveiled their all white uniforms for the league’s color rush games. The team converted those jerseys to one of their alternates, and this is the first time the helmet can be used with them rather than the orange helmet.
