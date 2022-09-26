ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?

Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district. TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming division will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 1,800 locations across the Amarillo district through Oct. 6. These 24-hour traffic counts will...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale

This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Santa Fe, TX
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department to start testing for second fire academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second Amarillo Fire Department Fire Academy has it’s first round of testing coming up on Saturday. AFD says it has been short staffed since before the pandemic. “It’s been tough of our firefighters for a while now so we’re glad to get some new...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amarillo Civic Center#Cowboy#Rodeo#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Santa Fe Pavilion Depot#The Santa Fe Pavilion
KFDA

Twin bobcats, sibling bears join the Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo wants family and friends to meet the baby bobcat brothers: Hampton and Huckleberry. The twin brothers were found in Weatherford in a rock quarry. Hampton and Huckleberry were deemed federally unreleasable due to imprinting on humans. “These guys were found at only a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is is taking reservations to secure a spot at their 40th Anniversary Luncheon. HPFB’s Harvest of Hope Anniversary Luncheon will be serving a traditional Mexican-style lunch, that will be catered by The United Family/Amigos. This luncheon celebrates High Plains Food Bank’s...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo names new city director of utilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities. According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory. Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo. Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy