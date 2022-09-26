Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?
Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
KFDA
TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district. TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming division will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 1,800 locations across the Amarillo district through Oct. 6. These 24-hour traffic counts will...
LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale
This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department to start testing for second fire academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second Amarillo Fire Department Fire Academy has it’s first round of testing coming up on Saturday. AFD says it has been short staffed since before the pandemic. “It’s been tough of our firefighters for a while now so we’re glad to get some new...
I-27 Construction Finished? Ha! We’ve Still Got Two More Years.
Yesterday, I wrote about a survey that was done showing how dissatisfied Amarillo residents are with the maintenance of our roads and sidewalks. We also constantly complain about the amount of road work that seems to be happening all the time. The work they've been doing on I-27 feels like...
KFDA
Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
Car and Bike Show to bring awareness to drunk driving prevention this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several groups are coming together in a car and bike show this weekend to highlight drunk driving prevention. The Be-A-Hero Car and Bike Show is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch parking lot. The non-profit event will have a Halloween costume...
KFDA
Twin bobcats, sibling bears join the Amarillo Zoo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo wants family and friends to meet the baby bobcat brothers: Hampton and Huckleberry. The twin brothers were found in Weatherford in a rock quarry. Hampton and Huckleberry were deemed federally unreleasable due to imprinting on humans. “These guys were found at only a...
Would You Actually Want To Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
There is a lot of history in the Texas panhandle. It contains everything from some of the baddest outlaws from when the West was still wild; to the daring ranchers who tried to tame the land. Still, as fascinating as the history is, I don't think I would make this into a road trip.
KFDA
HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is is taking reservations to secure a spot at their 40th Anniversary Luncheon. HPFB’s Harvest of Hope Anniversary Luncheon will be serving a traditional Mexican-style lunch, that will be catered by The United Family/Amigos. This luncheon celebrates High Plains Food Bank’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDA
‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers...
Amarillo names new city director of utilities
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities. According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory. Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and […]
This Iconic Route 66 Landmark In Amarillo Is Really, Really Haunted
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
KFDA
Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
KFDA
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo. Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face...
KFDA
Bob Mills Furniture announces $10,000 donation to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bob Mills Furniture has announced it will donate $10,000 to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo during its Friends and Family event. Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch is a residential community open to at-risk children ages 5 to 18. Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills...
Amarillo Chamber Barbecue Cookoff fires up at the Tri-state Fairgrounds
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get ready to fire up those grills, because the Amarillo Chamber BBQ Cook-off is almost here. Teams from around the area will gather to show off some of the best barbecue, including all the trimmings and ice-cold beverages. They will also feature live music from Insufficient Funds and teams will compete […]
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
Comments / 1