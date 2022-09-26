Read full article on original website
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
ETSU, UVa Wise, E&H reschedule football games
The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
Hilltoppers hold off Morristown East
JOHNSON CITY — Tyler Moon was incredibly efficient Thursday night at Tipton Stadium. The Science Hill senior turned 10 carries and one kick return into five touchdowns as the Hilltoppers held off a surprisingly feisty Morristown East by a score of 35-21 in a Region 1-6A game.
Cyclones have their way offensively, top Patriots 55-27
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High’s offense stayed hot on Thursday night. The Cyclones rolled to a 55-27 Region 1-4A victory over Sullivan East on homecoming night inside Citizens Bank Stadium.
Wolves face struggling Blount in regional showdown
West Ridge’s football team returned to its winning ways last week with a thorough pounding of Cherokee on homecoming night in Blountville. The win snapped a three-game losing skid and got the youthful Wolves (2-3, 0-2) thinking positively again. On Friday, the Wolves will face Region 1-6A foe William Blount at home and will be in search of their first league win this season.
Dobyns-Bennett to meet Jefferson County in key Big East matchup
Another week, another showdown for Dobyns-Bennett. The Indians (5-1, 2-0), ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 6A football poll, will head to Jefferson County for a region showdown on Friday night. It comes one week after the Indians came one point and literally one yard short on a potential game-winning conversion against Greeneville.
Beer sales to begin at ETSU home football games
JOHNSON CITY — Fans ages 21 and older will be able to buy beer at East Tennessee State’s home football games starting Saturday. The game-day addition arrives just in time for Southern Conference rival Chattanooga’s visit to Greene Stadium.
ETSU to sell beer at football games
East Tennessee State University will begin selling beer at home football games, starting this weekend when the Buccaneers take on the University of Chattanooga at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. “We have gone to great lengths to develop a safe and efficient process to handle the sale of beer,” Dr....
Abingdon sweeps Randy Smith cross country titles
BRISTOL, Va. — The grounds of the 3-mile cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park have seen numerous historic days over the last 50 years. The 16th Randy Smith Classic on Thursday will go down as one of its biggest as more than 40 high schools from five states were represented and more than 1,000 runners competed. It is believed to be the largest meet ever staged at the park and in Southwest Virginia.
Brown runs first official practice as ETSU women’s coach
JOHNSON CITY — With a new head coach and nine new players, the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is more or less starting over, and Tuesday was the day it officially all began. Coach Brenda Mock Brown was running the show when the Bucs hit the practice...
Sullivan East faces tough challenge against Cyclones
If points were the only thing that mattered in football, Sullivan East would likely be boasting a better record. But while the Patriots have put up 34 points a game, they have allowed 36 per contest. And now East faces an Elizabethton team that has found its offensive identity, scoring 81 points in the last two games after totaling only seven in the first three.
Blue Devils' running back among state leaders
Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards has been one of Tennessee's best in finding the end zone this season. The Blue Devils' senior has scored 21 touchdowns in six games. That total ranks him tied for No. 2 in the state with Karns standout Desean Bishop. White County's Malaki Dowell leads both the state and the nation with 27 touchdowns.
Prep roundup: Twin Springs volleyball defeats Burton
NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Titans tightened the volleyball race in the Cumberland District by taking a 25-20, 17-25, 28-26, 25-10 win over J.I. Burton. Twin Springs (7-6, 2-2) got 12 kills and 19 digs from Ryleigh Gillenwater, while Kaylee Keith finished with 18 assists.
Lady ’Toppers best Vikings in battle of league champs
JOHNSON CITY — The night’s premier volleyball matchup between regular-season conference champions went the way of host Science Hill on Tuesday night. The Big 5 Conference champion Lady Hilltoppers outlasted Three Rivers champion Tennessee High 22-25, 29-27, 25-23, 25-19 on Senior Night at the Topper Palace.
Chuckey-Doak downs UH in District 1-A clash
JOHNSON CITY — Chuckey-Doak kept knocking at the door against University High in a battle of District 1-A girls soccer leaders Tuesday night at Winged Deer Park. The Lady Knights eventually knocked the door open and scored two first-half goals on their way to a 5-0 victory that clinched the regular-season District 1-A championship.
Big plays spur Black Knights' comeback win over Blue Devils
ERWIN — Chuckey-Doak quarterback Cayden Tullock threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Knights rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Unicoi County in Thursday night’s Region 1-3A football showdown at Gentry Stadium. Tullock threw a quick-out to Isaiah Treadway for a 94-yard touchdown and...
SW Virginia Notes: Prep football excitement building around Scott County programs
What a difference a year makes. About this time last year, on a Saturday night, Lee High led Rye Cove 32-0 at halftime in a nondistrict football game.
Music in the Castle turning 70
BRISTOL, Tenn. — This Saturday, Bristol will echo with music as Tennessee High School hosts the 70th annual Music in the Castle marching band competition. Every year, more than 30 high school marching bands from all over the Southeast travel to the Stone Castle to compete with their respective shows.
History Happenings: Witches Wynd returns to Exchange Place in October
October promises to be a busy month at our area’s historic sites, especially at Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm in Kingsport, the Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm.
Photo gallery: Virginia High at West Ridge volleyball
The West Ridge volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves, who honored seniors Parker Fischer and McKensi Smith, breezed to a sweep of Virginia High in Blountville.
