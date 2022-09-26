DOB, Class YrRS-Sr Height, Weight6-2, 225. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5th Year, Redshirt-Senior. 2 Year rotational LB for Cincinnati, aligned at SLB in their 3-3-5 Defense. Listed at 6020 and 222 lbs, he has a slimmer muscular build from top to bottom. He is underweight for the position although shows good strength to make up for it. As an athlete, he displays very good speed and acceleration, good agility, and average strength. There are times where AA is not shown, but on chase-downs and particular coverage calls you can see what AA and speed there is to utilize. As a pass defender, he shows good zone integrity and football intelligence, communicating with teammates and knowing assignments. Stiffer hips diminish the ability to cover man to man. AA allows him to cover a larger range and zone. Against the run he is average. He shows the ability to set and hold an edge, chase-down ball carrier, and secure tackles. Utilizes quality speed and acceleration to pursue and track down. He has average run instincts, being able to sift through traffic, but tends to shoot the wrong gap. He will displace himself from play throwing himself into a block but can scrape over the top to get to the ball carrier. As a blitzer he is replaceable. His AA can be beneficial to him when blitzing but shows subpar UOH. The athletic profile generally does not fit as a Blitzer/pass rusher. As a tackler he is good. Secure tackler when hands-on, utilizes AA to get in position to secure the ball carrier. Van Fossen is an interesting prospect being utilized in a multitude of ways. No tools in his games stand out, yet his AA is very good and can be seen when lining up as an ILB and dropping into the deep half in Cover 2, as well as running down ball carriers.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO