ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

David Montgomery high ankle sprain could keep him out for week 4 and longer?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the high ankle sprain to David Montgomery and what that means for Week 4 and beyond. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Nfl Draft#American Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Should Shedeur Sanders of Jackson State be mentioned in the Heisman Trophy race?

There has only been one HBCU football player to ever land an invitation for the Heisman Trophy ceremony and that was Steve McNair who played ball at Alcorn State. McNair had a huge year back in 1994, throwing for 5,377 yards with 47 touchdowns and rushing for 936 yards and scoring 9 TD’s on the ground. McNair finished third in voting for the award, and now Deion Sanders wonders why his son is not in the conversations.
JACKSON, MS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Gabriel Davis injury update: Will he miss week 4 as well? Did he have a setback?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the missed practice from Gabriel Davis. Did he have a setback? Could he miss Week 4?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Amon-Ra St. Brown injury news: Will he miss week 4? We talk about his availability

Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on Amon-Ra St. Brown and his availability for Sunday. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Christian McCaffrey Injury News: A new quad injury? Is it a bad injury, like 2020?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Christian McCaffrey’s new quad injury. As bad as 2020?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

D’Andre Swift Injury News: Will his shoulder injury keep him out this week?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the shoulder injury to D’Andre Swift. When will he be back?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Who Have the Saints Signed Thus Far?

At the close of the 2021 NFL season, the Saints had one of the highest salary cap deficits ($75 million) in the division. But with long-term coach Sean Payton heading for the exit and general manager Mickey Loomis ushering in a new era, they have sought to balance the books by letting go Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams, as well as trading their 2023 first-round draft for an additional first rounder this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for September 30, 2022 | Presented By the Hula Bowl

Bengals TE Drew Sample is likely out for the season following Knee Surgery. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Alex Larson, TE, St. John’s | 2023 NFL Draft Zoom Interview

Alex Larson the standout Division 3 tight end from St John’s recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Please make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Ty Van Fossen, LB, Cincinnati

DOB, Class YrRS-Sr Height, Weight6-2, 225. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5th Year, Redshirt-Senior. 2 Year rotational LB for Cincinnati, aligned at SLB in their 3-3-5 Defense. Listed at 6020 and 222 lbs, he has a slimmer muscular build from top to bottom. He is underweight for the position although shows good strength to make up for it. As an athlete, he displays very good speed and acceleration, good agility, and average strength. There are times where AA is not shown, but on chase-downs and particular coverage calls you can see what AA and speed there is to utilize. As a pass defender, he shows good zone integrity and football intelligence, communicating with teammates and knowing assignments. Stiffer hips diminish the ability to cover man to man. AA allows him to cover a larger range and zone. Against the run he is average. He shows the ability to set and hold an edge, chase-down ball carrier, and secure tackles. Utilizes quality speed and acceleration to pursue and track down. He has average run instincts, being able to sift through traffic, but tends to shoot the wrong gap. He will displace himself from play throwing himself into a block but can scrape over the top to get to the ball carrier. As a blitzer he is replaceable. His AA can be beneficial to him when blitzing but shows subpar UOH. The athletic profile generally does not fit as a Blitzer/pass rusher. As a tackler he is good. Secure tackler when hands-on, utilizes AA to get in position to secure the ball carrier. Van Fossen is an interesting prospect being utilized in a multitude of ways. No tools in his games stand out, yet his AA is very good and can be seen when lining up as an ILB and dropping into the deep half in Cover 2, as well as running down ball carriers.
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Saints WR Michael Thomas’ toe injury could keep him out of London in Week 4

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the toe injury to Michael Thomas. Will he be able to play in London for Week 4?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Dalvin Cook Injury News: Fantasy Doctors break down the severity of his shoulder injury

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the severity of Dalvin Cook’s shoulder injury. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy