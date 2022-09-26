Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Charlotte star quarterback Andrew Rawls died in a freak skydiving accident
Andrew Rawls played Quarterback on the 2002 Independence High School Football team which went on to become the State Champions in North Carolina. He was a very solid quarterback and an avid skydiver. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old Rawls died in a skydiving accident on September 24, 2022 in Chester County, South...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown helps youth football player find a helmet that fits him
We are always posting sad things on NFL Draft Diamonds because you rarely find a great story anymore. Well, we found one and wanted to give Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown a huge shoutout. A month ago, Fox Channel 4 in Kansas City, Missouri had one kid that...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: John Morgan III, Edge, Pittsburgh
DOB, Class Yr06/06/2000 / 5th Yr. Rs. Sr. Games WatchedWVUN (22’), NCUN (21’), NCWF (21’), MIWE (21’) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202114 GP, 27 TKL (19 SOLO 8 AST), 6.5 TFL, 5.5 SCK, 0 INT, 1 PD, 0 FF, 1 FR. 202010 GP, 12...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
David Montgomery high ankle sprain could keep him out for week 4 and longer?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the high ankle sprain to David Montgomery and what that means for Week 4 and beyond. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Should Shedeur Sanders of Jackson State be mentioned in the Heisman Trophy race?
There has only been one HBCU football player to ever land an invitation for the Heisman Trophy ceremony and that was Steve McNair who played ball at Alcorn State. McNair had a huge year back in 1994, throwing for 5,377 yards with 47 touchdowns and rushing for 936 yards and scoring 9 TD’s on the ground. McNair finished third in voting for the award, and now Deion Sanders wonders why his son is not in the conversations.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Gabriel Davis injury update: Will he miss week 4 as well? Did he have a setback?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the missed practice from Gabriel Davis. Did he have a setback? Could he miss Week 4?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown injury news: Will he miss week 4? We talk about his availability
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on Amon-Ra St. Brown and his availability for Sunday. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Christian McCaffrey Injury News: A new quad injury? Is it a bad injury, like 2020?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Christian McCaffrey’s new quad injury. As bad as 2020?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
D’Andre Swift Injury News: Will his shoulder injury keep him out this week?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the shoulder injury to D’Andre Swift. When will he be back?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFLPA President JC Tretter releases a statement on the way the NFL handled the Tua Tagovailoa situation
NFL Players Association president JC Tretter has issued a statement regarding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Browns lineman seems pissed that the NFL and the Dolphins allowed Tua to go back onto the field with “No-Go” symptoms. “We are all outraged by what we have seen the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ed Reed says the Ravens are showing their “True Colors” regarding Lamar Jackson’s contract extension
Lamar Jackson wanted a new contract. He worked on it with the Ravens in the off-season but could not come to an agreement on a new deal and now the former Louisville quarterback and first round pick is dominating the NFL. Lamar Jackson has been balling out this year. He...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue every legal option over the mishandling of Tua Tagovailoa
NFLPA is not happy, and they shouldn’t be. The NFL players should be protected and last night Tua Tagovailoa was not protected by his team, or his team’s doctors. As the game ended last night, both Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth were texted by NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith who sent the following message.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Who Have the Saints Signed Thus Far?
At the close of the 2021 NFL season, the Saints had one of the highest salary cap deficits ($75 million) in the division. But with long-term coach Sean Payton heading for the exit and general manager Mickey Loomis ushering in a new era, they have sought to balance the books by letting go Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams, as well as trading their 2023 first-round draft for an additional first rounder this year.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 30, 2022 | Presented By the Hula Bowl
Bengals TE Drew Sample is likely out for the season following Knee Surgery. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Alex Larson, TE, St. John’s | 2023 NFL Draft Zoom Interview
Alex Larson the standout Division 3 tight end from St John’s recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Please make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Ty Van Fossen, LB, Cincinnati
DOB, Class YrRS-Sr Height, Weight6-2, 225. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5th Year, Redshirt-Senior. 2 Year rotational LB for Cincinnati, aligned at SLB in their 3-3-5 Defense. Listed at 6020 and 222 lbs, he has a slimmer muscular build from top to bottom. He is underweight for the position although shows good strength to make up for it. As an athlete, he displays very good speed and acceleration, good agility, and average strength. There are times where AA is not shown, but on chase-downs and particular coverage calls you can see what AA and speed there is to utilize. As a pass defender, he shows good zone integrity and football intelligence, communicating with teammates and knowing assignments. Stiffer hips diminish the ability to cover man to man. AA allows him to cover a larger range and zone. Against the run he is average. He shows the ability to set and hold an edge, chase-down ball carrier, and secure tackles. Utilizes quality speed and acceleration to pursue and track down. He has average run instincts, being able to sift through traffic, but tends to shoot the wrong gap. He will displace himself from play throwing himself into a block but can scrape over the top to get to the ball carrier. As a blitzer he is replaceable. His AA can be beneficial to him when blitzing but shows subpar UOH. The athletic profile generally does not fit as a Blitzer/pass rusher. As a tackler he is good. Secure tackler when hands-on, utilizes AA to get in position to secure the ball carrier. Van Fossen is an interesting prospect being utilized in a multitude of ways. No tools in his games stand out, yet his AA is very good and can be seen when lining up as an ILB and dropping into the deep half in Cover 2, as well as running down ball carriers.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Saints WR Michael Thomas’ toe injury could keep him out of London in Week 4
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the toe injury to Michael Thomas. Will he be able to play in London for Week 4?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Dalvin Cook Injury News: Fantasy Doctors break down the severity of his shoulder injury
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the severity of Dalvin Cook’s shoulder injury. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Dr. Allen Sills promises to release the results of Tua Tagovailoa’s investigation to the public
NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills promised full transparency with the outcome of the investigation, which the NFLPA requested. This could be very interesting, here is Sills comments:. “As soon as we finish that review, we’ll release the results of that to everyone,” Dr. Sills said. “We want...
Comments / 0