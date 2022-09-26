Read full article on original website
Vermont foliage season could break records, business group says
Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
New York officials introduce a new energy assistance bill
New York lawmakers are working on a bill to help north country middle-income residents afford heat over the winter. The bill still not yet approved will suspend home heating fuel taxes until July, and set aside $3 million to help middle-income and Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed Families – also known as ALICE households.
Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
Vergennes Union Elementary School Physical Education Teacher named Teacher of the Year
VERGENNES, Vt. — A Physical Education teacher from Vergennes has been named as the top educator in the state. Robyn Newton, a teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School, was honored with the title of Vermont Teacher of the Year on Thursday for her 27 years of service to the community.
Vermont's lieutenant governor candidates square off in debate at NBC5
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The two candidates that hope to replace current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray joined NBC5 in studio on Thursday night for an opportunity to make their case to voters with less than six weeks until the general election. Democratic candidate David Zuckerman, a Hinesburg resident, is...
Gov. Scott announces $4 million in funding to improve downtowns
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced new funding that will help improve downtowns across Vermont. The $4 million tax incentive will benefit 49 different projects in 13 different counties. "Our downtown and village centers are the lifeblood of our communities and supporting them in...
Vermont suicide prevention initiative seeks to curb deaths among residents
Vermont health officials are launching a new program to curb suicide rates as the number of suicide deaths reached a record high last year. The initiative, called Facing Suicide VT, is a statewide prevention effort that seeks to give Vermonters access to suicide prevention education, support and advocacy resources. The...
Volunteers continue to head south as Floridians begin to clean up after Hurricane Ian
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross' mission is close to George Sykes' heart. "The American Red Cross is all about helping people. That's the mission," he said. The long-time American Red Cross volunteer from Lebanon, N.H. is about to deploy on another mission. He's headed south to Florida...
Three Vermonters to be honored for participation in Boston Tea Party
Three men from Vermont who participated in the Boston Tea Party will be honored with commemorative markers at their gravesites this week. The men, Adam Beal Jr. of St. Albans, William Cox of West Fairlee, and Samuel Hammond of Wardsboro, were all known participants in the Boston Tea Party, which took place on Dec. 16, 1773.
'Replace Your Ride' incentive program gives VT buyers $3,000 toward a new or used electric vehicle
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The state of Vermont has set aside $4.5 million for the “Replace Your Ride Program" to get more electric vehicles on the road. There are many state, federal and even utility incentives that help drivers save money when they go to purchase an electric vehicle.
Red Cross volunteers from our region going to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — People in our region will volunteer to help out with the American Red Cross’s effort in Florida dealing with Hurricane Ian. Ten volunteers from the Red Cross of Northern New England will be helping in relief efforts, joining the thousands of volunteers converging on the southeastern part of the country.
Donate now to disaster relief efforts after recent hurricanes, severe storms
Powerful storms have devastated Florida, Alaska and Puerto Rico recently, and relief efforts are already underway. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, bringing sustained winds topping 150 mph and massive flooding throughout many communities. Hurricane Fiona was a Category 3...
American Red Cross sends nine volunteers from Northern NY to help with Hurricane Ian relief
MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. — While many people have evacuated out of Hurricane Ian's path, there are several people from Northern New York who are in Florida to help with relief efforts. The American Red Cross of Northeastern New York said it has nine volunteers in the Sunshine State to help...
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the rise in gun violence with United States Attorney Nikolas Kerest
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Department of Justice is often in the news, mostly from politicians running for office who are unhappy with the controversial FBI search of Mar A Lago and the discovery that former president Donald Trump took classified documents from the White House. But here in Vermont,...
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Category 3 as it pushes through Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. As of 8 p.m. ET, Hurricane Ian was moving north-northeast at 8 mph and winds had slowed to 115 mph. Ian was located 30...
New York debuts system to help absentee voters with visual impairments
NEW YORK — New Yorkers with disabilities will now have an easier way to cast their absentee ballot ahead of the general election. The New York State Board of Elections debuted its new electronic accessible ballot delivery system on Tuesday in an effort to help voters with visual impairments to better see and mark their ballots independently.
New York voter guide: 2022 Election Day guide
Voters across New York will choose which officials they want to represent them on Election Day, which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Only registered New York voters will be allowed to cast their vote in the general election. Residents can register to vote at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act.
Watch live video as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
Bear killed after being hit by car in Georgia
GEORGIA, Vt. — A bear was killed in Georgia on Monday evening after it wandered into the roadway and was struck by a driver. St. Albans police said that 41-year-old Maxime Desourdy of Quebec was driving on Interstate 89 north at 11 p.m. when he struck a bear in the roadway.
