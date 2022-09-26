ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont foliage season could break records, business group says

Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

New York officials introduce a new energy assistance bill

New York lawmakers are working on a bill to help north country middle-income residents afford heat over the winter. The bill still not yet approved will suspend home heating fuel taxes until July, and set aside $3 million to help middle-income and Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed Families – also known as ALICE households.
POLITICS
mynbc5.com

Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
mynbc5.com

Vermont's lieutenant governor candidates square off in debate at NBC5

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The two candidates that hope to replace current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray joined NBC5 in studio on Thursday night for an opportunity to make their case to voters with less than six weeks until the general election. Democratic candidate David Zuckerman, a Hinesburg resident, is...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Gov. Scott announces $4 million in funding to improve downtowns

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced new funding that will help improve downtowns across Vermont. The $4 million tax incentive will benefit 49 different projects in 13 different counties. "Our downtown and village centers are the lifeblood of our communities and supporting them in...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont suicide prevention initiative seeks to curb deaths among residents

Vermont health officials are launching a new program to curb suicide rates as the number of suicide deaths reached a record high last year. The initiative, called Facing Suicide VT, is a statewide prevention effort that seeks to give Vermonters access to suicide prevention education, support and advocacy resources. The...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Jones
mynbc5.com

Three Vermonters to be honored for participation in Boston Tea Party

Three men from Vermont who participated in the Boston Tea Party will be honored with commemorative markers at their gravesites this week. The men, Adam Beal Jr. of St. Albans, William Cox of West Fairlee, and Samuel Hammond of Wardsboro, were all known participants in the Boston Tea Party, which took place on Dec. 16, 1773.
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Red Cross volunteers from our region going to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — People in our region will volunteer to help out with the American Red Cross’s effort in Florida dealing with Hurricane Ian. Ten volunteers from the Red Cross of Northern New England will be helping in relief efforts, joining the thousands of volunteers converging on the southeastern part of the country.
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Donate now to disaster relief efforts after recent hurricanes, severe storms

Powerful storms have devastated Florida, Alaska and Puerto Rico recently, and relief efforts are already underway. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, bringing sustained winds topping 150 mph and massive flooding throughout many communities. Hurricane Fiona was a Category 3...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmer#Dairy Industry#Dairy Farms#Dairy Farming#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Joneslan Farm
mynbc5.com

New York debuts system to help absentee voters with visual impairments

NEW YORK — New Yorkers with disabilities will now have an easier way to cast their absentee ballot ahead of the general election. The New York State Board of Elections debuted its new electronic accessible ballot delivery system on Tuesday in an effort to help voters with visual impairments to better see and mark their ballots independently.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
mynbc5.com

New York voter guide: 2022 Election Day guide

Voters across New York will choose which officials they want to represent them on Election Day, which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Only registered New York voters will be allowed to cast their vote in the general election. Residents can register to vote at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Watch live video as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
FLORIDA STATE
mynbc5.com

Bear killed after being hit by car in Georgia

GEORGIA, Vt. — A bear was killed in Georgia on Monday evening after it wandered into the roadway and was struck by a driver. St. Albans police said that 41-year-old Maxime Desourdy of Quebec was driving on Interstate 89 north at 11 p.m. when he struck a bear in the roadway.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy