What the Packers are saying about the Patriots ahead of Week 4 matchup
Which Patriot did Aaron Rodgers call a "game-wrecker?" Bill Belichick opened his press conference Wednesday giving a brief history of the Green Bay Packers from Curley Lambeau to Vince Lombardi. “We have been looking at all of our film here on the Packers,” Belichick said. “To start off with, you...
Green Bay Packers Legend Has Officially Retired At 36
A Green Bay Packers legend is officially calling it a career. Clay Matthews, a longtime NFL linebacker, is retiring at 36. Matthews hasn't played in the NFL since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. However, there had been speculation he would one day play again in the NFL. It appears that speculation can be put to rest.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets. The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes. “While the...
Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is at 3:25 P.M. This is the earliest the Packers and Patriots have met in a season since 1994, according to the Packers (The latest they met was, of course, Super Bowl XXXI.)
