ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Student organizations respond to viral Tennessee Tech drag show video

By Maranda Whittington
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtRSv_0iBEEGbi00

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — College is a place that’s intended to be welcoming and open to all.

“There’s a space for everything here, but it is upsetting when you try to put a limit on that diversity,” said E Vigil.

But these last few weeks for Vigil at Tennessee Tech have felt far from inclusive.

Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ by video of apparent on-campus drag show

“This is a place of gathering ideas and beliefs and values and exchanging them, and if you’re not allowing that to happen then you’re restricting free speech and expression,” they said.

Vigil is the president of the Lambda Gender and Sexuality Alliance on Tennessee Tech’s campus.

In early September, a video of drag show held on campus went viral causing backlash and prompting President Phil Oldham to respond .

On September 8, he released a statement saying:

I am disturbed and dismayed about the activities in a video circulating on social media from a recent event on Tennessee Tech’s campus.

I do not feel the activities in the video represent Tech’s values, and I do not condone explicit activity where minors are present. I also am offended by disparaging mockery toward any religious group.

To be clear, this was not a university sponsored event. No university funds were used. Two registered student groups facilitated the scheduling and promotion of the event. Although registered student organizations have the ability to reserve space on campus, the programming should not include obscene, lewd or explicit activities.

The university is investigating the activities that took place at this event and the circumstances surrounding its scheduling and promotion. As of now, all public events scheduled on campus by these sponsoring organizations are cancelled pending a review.

All students, faculty and staff deserve care and consideration, as well as representation and respect. The investigation focuses on the inappropriate involvement of minors and a review of our policies and procedures.

Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham

“Some people see it as too flashy or too much in some way, and I think that a lot of that is connected to homophobia and transphobia,” said Vigil.

Lambda GSA along with Tech Players — the school’s official drama club — says the president never reached out to find out what exactly happened before he released his statement.

Equity Alliance registers TSU students for National Voter Registration Day

“I was just really disappointed that such a statement was made by my university without communicating to the student organizations or to Upper Cumberland Pride or even to the Backdoor Playhouse,” said Tech Players President Emma Waltenbaugh. “Really, no communication was had.”

Vigil and Waltenbaugh told News 2 the video was from a drag event that took place on campus back in April.

Upper Cumberland Pride worked with Backdoor Playhouse to organize the April drag show.

Waltenbaugh says the university still has not reached out to her or the Tech Players.

“I’m a senior this year so I’ve been here for three years already and poured so much of my heart into this university,” she said. “To have the university not reach out to me was really hurtful.”

Vigil says they talked to the president recently who told their organization they had done nothing wrong but said he was temporarily pausing all scheduled drag shows on campus.

“They let us know we didn’t violate any policies (and) that we weren’t in trouble,” they said. “What they did claim was under investigation was rather the policies being applied to public organizations and public events on campus and their policies on minors on campus.”

Saturday, a rally was held protesting this decision, and both groups say this issue is deeper than a drag show.

“We have all kinds of events,” said Waltenbaugh. “We have Christian events, we have drag shows, we have poetry readings, we have everything at the Playhouse, and having that freedom of expression is really important.

It’s that freedom of expression both student leaders say they love and hope will stay for every student on campus.

“There are going to be people that do things you don’t like, but that’s no good reason to make threats towards people or try and get the president of the university to try and shut something down because you don’t like it,” said Vigil.

Faculty member Cyril Focht, other faculty and students released a joint statement that reads:

We are disturbed and dismayed by president Oldham’s statement on the drag show that was recently hosted by two student groups on campus.

President Oldham refers to the performances in this drag show as obscene. The boundaries of what is considered obscene are notoriously broad and unclear, as demonstrated by many landmark cases in the supreme court that have dealt with matters of obscenity. Statements that place our students, especially queer sudents, into this category of the obscene matter to their well-being on our campus, and our university has a history of failing to protect the well-being of our queer students.

Drag shows as we know them emerged in response to policing of queer bodies, which occurred socially through harassment and physical violence and was supported by anti-cross-dressing laws that criminalized non-traditional gender expression. This violence was done under the same claims of obscenity. The performance of drag became an outlet to subvert the power and violence being exerted on them, and the “disparaging mockery” of christianity—as president Oldham refers to it—is a part of the same subversion of power dynamics, since christianity plays such a large role of the normative culture at the source of this violence.

By casting our students as obscene, president Oldham is inviting harassment and violence toward them from their peers, and continuing a long history of ostracizing members of our community for falling outside cultural norms. The safety of our students, and providing them a safe environment for learning, should be the most important of our values as educators. Whether or not these students otherwise represent our campus values should not jeopardize their safety, which our president is doing in very subtle ways with his statement. We call on all faculty, students, staff, and community members to speak out in support of our queer students. You can add your signature to this letter by filling out this form https://forms.gle/pZ35DVCC5TnvF8PC8

Faculty Member Cyril Focht, faculty and students

Upper Cumberland Pride also provided News 2 with the following statement:

We at Upper Cumberland Pride are proud to work with and support LAMBDA GSA, The Backdoor Playhouse, and The Tech Players through the unfortunate events that have taken place as of late concerning the misinformation about the drag shows held at Backdoor Playhouse at TTU.  We stand firm and proud next to them as they raise their voices. This is not only an attack against the LGBTQIA student body but also the first amendment rights on campus.  We at UCP and the members of the local community will continue our support to these students and student organizations moving forward.

Upper Cumberland Pride

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

News 2 reached out to Tennessee Tech University for a response to these claims, but we have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 6

TNCompCon
3d ago

As a Tech alum, I’m appalled that students don’t have enough restraint to respect the institution enough to not use University property for these kinds of events. I don’t really care that they put on a drag show. I just think it’s disrespectful and unnecessary to do that sort of activity on a college campus with so many other venues willing to host such an event. Not cool but in the current environment that part of the story sort of “is what it is”. However, the videos that surfaced online clearly show that kids were present and being encouraged to participate and that crosses a major red line. Kids should always, 100% of the time be kept away from sexually explicit activities and that is even more true when it’s on state property. I, along with many of my fellow alumni and donors, stand behind Dr. Oldom’s statement and I hope he continues to stand behind it himself.

Reply
7
Terry Copeland
3d ago

why is the only option, for these groups of grown men who dress in drag, to groom children to dress in drag and sexualize them. I have gay friends who fought to be allowed around children and adopt them. because of the fears of this type of grooming it took years now those fears are coming true.

Reply
3
default-avatar
Jeannie Ammermann
2d ago

The moral decay of society is coming to every city and town in the country. So sad that the past 2 or 3 generations have lost their way. One day they will learn, and sadly for many, it will be too late to turn around...

Reply
2
Related
tntechoracle.com

Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Supporting Free Speech

Tech’s Faculty Senate recently passed a resolution requesting that university president Phil Oldham reaffirm Tech’s policy on freedom of speech and expression. The resolution comes from the Faculty Senate at the request of the Backdoor Playhouse’s artistic director, Dr. Mark Creter, who says that actions from recent controversy have placed targets on the backs of student organizations.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Education
newstalk941.com

Overton School Messaging System Sending Out Confirmation Texts

Overton County parents that signed up for school text alerts during online registration will receive a confirmation text that requires a response. Technology Supervisor Brent Thrasher said the message is not spam. “We had some parents that had called in and they were just concerned,” Thrasher said. “It can get...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning

Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech University#Linus College#Tennessee Tech
ucbjournal.com

Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼

Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Uptown Boutique Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Pictured, l. to r.: – Tonya Anderson, Kelsey Anderson Melton. Uptown Boutique recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their grand opening. What started as an online boutique now is a brick and mortar. They carry styles for all ages with brands such as KanCan, Cello, Zenana and many more.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History

Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
SMYRNA, TN
dalehollowhorizon.com

Roller Coaster sale starts today

CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
CELINA, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Decision delivered in explosive quarry battle

After months of waiting, 12th Judicial District Chancellor Melissa Thomas Willis has ruled in favor of Grundy County in the Tinsley Sand and Gravel, LLC v Grundy County case. Attorneys for the county and Tinsley, William Reider and Clifton Miller respectively, appeared in Chancery Court Sept. 19. The Chancery Courtroom was standing room only with the crowd spilling out into the hallway, the majority of whom were residents who live in close proximity to Tinsley’s Chevy Road property.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy