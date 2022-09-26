ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hogs tumble to 9-month low on recession fears, weak cash market

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, touching a nine-month low as fears of a recession hurting consumer demand for meat triggered another round of long liquidation, traders said. Sliding prices for cash hogs...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, Ukraine worries; corn, soy firm

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 2% on Tuesday as worries about escalating conflict in Ukraine and a pause in the dollar's run-up to 20-year highs spurred a round of short-covering, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also firmed but pared gains as an early rally...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up on war worries; corn, soy also firm despite recession fears

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were on track to climb about 3% on Wednesday, supported by fears of escalating conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as dry conditions in the U.S. Plains crop belt, analysts said. Corn followed wheat futures higher while soybeans...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Wheat#Linus Commodity#Soybeans#Department Of Agriculture#Sag#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Cbot#Linn Associates#Chicago Board Of Trade#The European Union#Sovecon#Russian
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results

Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest. Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade much of the week as harvest progresses across the U.S. Midwest, though some farmers report lower-than-anticipated yields, analysts said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME December hogs extend slide on long liquidation

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange continued their slide on Wednesday, hitting a nine-month low on recession worries and long liquidation. CME October hogs ended up 0.675 cent at 89.375 cents per lb. But most-active December hogs fell 0.425 cent to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps to 1-week high on Russia-Ukraine conflict

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hitting their highest in almost a week, as the Russia-Ukraine war and adverse weather in key exporting countries underpinned prices. Corn prices were largely unchanged, while soybeans ticked higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine weekly soy sales slow after FX crackdown -government

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain producers have sold 65.2% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, lagging behind the sales rate reported at the same time in the previous season. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of oil and meal...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, poised for a second monthly gain, as concerns over supplies from Black Sea region and adverse weather in key exporting countries supported prices. Corn gained ground, although the grain was on track to finish September largely unchanged. Soybeans have...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 41.5% so far this season, ministry says

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 41.5% year on year in the 2022/23 season so far at almost 8 million tonnes, but the pace of shipments is increasing gradually, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The country's grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded in February...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6.5% lower than last year

Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6.5% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.260 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME December hogs ease; U.S. hog herd shrinks

CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's quarterly hog and pigs report, released after the market closed. CME October hogs firmed 0.750 cent at 89.450 cents per lb, but most-active December hogs fell...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 5-11

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 5-11 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 9-11 cents, soy up 4-6 cents, corn up 3-4 cents

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Low-volume trade expected ahead of the release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's Quarterly Stocks and...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Drought-diminished French maize harvest at halfway stage

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French farmers had gathered 51% of this year's grain maize crop by Sept. 26, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, as growers pursued an earlier than usual harvest expected to yield the smallest crop in decades after summer drought. Harvest progress advanced from 26% a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Strikes over wage demands have disrupted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Oman has enough wheat reserves for six months, says Oman Flour Mills

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oman has about 400,000 tonnes of wheat in storage, enough reserves to cover six months, Oman Flour Mills' chief operating officer said on Wednesday. The last wheat shipment to arrive was two weeks ago, a purchase from Ukraine of about 30,000 tonnes after the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Ibrahim al-Amri told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Dubai.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, September 30, 2022

1. Grain and Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were higher in overnight trading on concerns about shipments from Ukraine and unfavorable weather in South America. Russia is expected to annex parts of Ukraine today, allowing it to claim the territory as its own and assert...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy