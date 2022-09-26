Read full article on original website
LIVESTOCK-CME hogs tumble to 9-month low on recession fears, weak cash market
CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, touching a nine-month low as fears of a recession hurting consumer demand for meat triggered another round of long liquidation, traders said. Sliding prices for cash hogs...
GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, Ukraine worries; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 2% on Tuesday as worries about escalating conflict in Ukraine and a pause in the dollar's run-up to 20-year highs spurred a round of short-covering, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also firmed but pared gains as an early rally...
GRAINS-Wheat up on war worries; corn, soy also firm despite recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were on track to climb about 3% on Wednesday, supported by fears of escalating conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as dry conditions in the U.S. Plains crop belt, analysts said. Corn followed wheat futures higher while soybeans...
UPDATE 1-Argentina 2022/23 soy crop seen rising to 48 mln T; corn, wheat to decline
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Soybean production in Argentina is expected to reach 48 million tonnes in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season in one of the world's largest grain suppliers. The 15.5% increase over the...
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results
Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest. Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade much of the week as harvest progresses across the U.S. Midwest, though some farmers report lower-than-anticipated yields, analysts said.
LIVESTOCK-CME December hogs extend slide on long liquidation
CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange continued their slide on Wednesday, hitting a nine-month low on recession worries and long liquidation. CME October hogs ended up 0.675 cent at 89.375 cents per lb. But most-active December hogs fell 0.425 cent to...
GRAINS-Wheat jumps to 1-week high on Russia-Ukraine conflict
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hitting their highest in almost a week, as the Russia-Ukraine war and adverse weather in key exporting countries underpinned prices. Corn prices were largely unchanged, while soybeans ticked higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
Argentine weekly soy sales slow after FX crackdown -government
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain producers have sold 65.2% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, lagging behind the sales rate reported at the same time in the previous season. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of oil and meal...
GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, poised for a second monthly gain, as concerns over supplies from Black Sea region and adverse weather in key exporting countries supported prices. Corn gained ground, although the grain was on track to finish September largely unchanged. Soybeans have...
Ukraine grain exports down 41.5% so far this season, ministry says
KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 41.5% year on year in the 2022/23 season so far at almost 8 million tonnes, but the pace of shipments is increasing gradually, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The country's grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded in February...
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6.5% lower than last year
Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6.5% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.260 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
UPDATE 1-U.S. needs to press Mexico on looming biotech corn ban, Vilsack says
CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday he is continuing to talk with officials in Mexico about that country's looming ban on genetically modified (GM) corn, adding that it will be important to get clarity on the issue in 2023. A decree issued by...
LIVESTOCK-CME December hogs ease; U.S. hog herd shrinks
CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's quarterly hog and pigs report, released after the market closed. CME October hogs firmed 0.750 cent at 89.450 cents per lb, but most-active December hogs fell...
USDA report sends corn skyrocketing while soybeans plummet | Friday, September 30, 2022
Corn is up 17¢ to $6.87. Soybeans are down 15¢ to $13.95. The USDA grain stocks report found corn stocks were even tighter than the trade expected at 1.377 billion bushels. Kluis Commodity Advisors had expected 1.52 billion bushels. Immediately after the report's release corn prices jumped as high as $6.94.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 5-11
MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 5-11 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 9-11 cents, soy up 4-6 cents, corn up 3-4 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Low-volume trade expected ahead of the release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's Quarterly Stocks and...
UPDATE 1-Drought-diminished French maize harvest at halfway stage
PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French farmers had gathered 51% of this year's grain maize crop by Sept. 26, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, as growers pursued an earlier than usual harvest expected to yield the smallest crop in decades after summer drought. Harvest progress advanced from 26% a...
Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Strikes over wage demands have disrupted...
Oman has enough wheat reserves for six months, says Oman Flour Mills
DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oman has about 400,000 tonnes of wheat in storage, enough reserves to cover six months, Oman Flour Mills' chief operating officer said on Wednesday. The last wheat shipment to arrive was two weeks ago, a purchase from Ukraine of about 30,000 tonnes after the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Ibrahim al-Amri told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Dubai.
3 Big Things Today, September 30, 2022
1. Grain and Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were higher in overnight trading on concerns about shipments from Ukraine and unfavorable weather in South America. Russia is expected to annex parts of Ukraine today, allowing it to claim the territory as its own and assert...
