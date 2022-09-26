One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO