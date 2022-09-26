Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg On Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Have Any Matches Left On My Deal, But I Can Think Of One Way To Beat Him’
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any matches left on my...
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg Confirms He Doesn’t Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More
Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Drew McIntyre’s Health
After battling a severe case of food poisoning, Drew McIntyre is now recovering. The top WWE star was in bad shape last Friday, but he persevered and made his scheduled appearance on WWE SmackDown after receiving treatment backstage. Karrion Kross, a former WWE NXT Champion, choked him out during a segment they had together.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Closes Performance Center Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Spotted
As previously noted, WWE was slated to hold NXT 2.0 house shows in Florida this weekend, but the shows have been postponed as Hurricane Ian has caused mass evacuation orders in the state. The live event scheduled for Friday, September 30th from the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Discusses Why He Stopped Taking Backdrops, Mick Foley Not Liking German Suplexes
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why he wouldn’t take backdrops after 30:. “That was just me because I always had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Discusses ‘Crappy’ Interaction With Jonah Hill For RAW Guest Host Period
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know?,” to discuss his experience dealing with Jonah Hill in November of 2011. He was slated to be one of RAW’s guest hosts at the time, but that was cancelled. Road Dogg said,
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian
Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Says His Autobiography Is Nearly Finished
On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, current AEW manager and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has said that his autobiography is nearly finished. According to Roberts, the book will be completed within the next month. Talking to Conrad Thompson, Roberts shared...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event
It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”
One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC has 2,265 tickets out. AEW debuted in this venue three years ago and it sold out instantly with over 14,000. AEW Rampage and Battle...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For September 30, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for September 30, 2022!. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Sikoa hits the Swinging Solo for the win. Winners: Sami Zayn. Moss tries to attack Zayn after the match, but Sikoa makes the save. Backstage, Zayn and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sable “Undoubtedly” Belongs In The WWE Hall Of Fame Claims Mick Foley
Former WWF Women’s Champion Sable is unquestionably deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame ring, according to Mick Foley. Sable joined WWF in 1996 and spent much of her career working alongside then-husband Marc Mero. Speaking on ‘Foley Is Pod,’ the Hardcore Legend addressed a possible Sable induction....
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Spoke To Cody Rhodes About Staying In AEW
Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when he departed from AEW and returned to WWE earlier this year. According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. discovery reportedly spoke to Rhodes before his departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company. According to sources from Warner Bros. Discovery, “several”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Gives His Thoughts On The Ultimate Warrior
During a recent livestream for K & S Wrestlefest, legendary referee Earl Hebner commented on his history with the Ultimate Warrior and whether getting his shirt ripped by Hulk Hogan was a pre-planned spot. You can check out some highlights from the livestream below:. On whether getting his shirt ripped...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest On WWE & Hulu, 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Tickets On Sale, More
The WWE content that is available on Hulu no longer has an expiration date. Previously, the content was listed as expiring today. In recent weeks, negotiations between WWE and Hulu have been ongoing. Tickets for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event at the Alamodome in San Antonio are now...
ewrestlingnews.com
Digital Media Championship Open Challenge Set For Impact Bound For Glory Countdown Show
An open challenge for the Digital Media Championship has been announced for the Impact Bound for Glory Countdown show. Wednesday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV saw Bryan Myers defeat Crazzy Steve, after which he announced he’ll be defending his title again in an open challenge at the October 7th pay-per-view event, which takes place from Albany, New York.
Comments / 0