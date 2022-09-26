ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
The Spun

Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
TMZ.com

Myles Garrett Injured Shoulder & Bicep During Ohio Car Crash

3:21 PM PT -- Myles Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain and bicep strain, minor lacerations, and some bumps and bruises during his car accident Monday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Browns. The injuries are consistent with body camera footage we posted earlier today -- taken just minutes after the single-car...
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash

The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
