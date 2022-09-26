Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact on high tide alongside Highway 80, right by Fort Pulaski. Normally high tide measures are around eight feet, but Ian has pushed all that extra water to Tybee. Speaking with our First Alert Meteorologists earlier, thursday’s high tide is forecast for nine feet, five inches.
Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County. CEMA is now in phase […]
WJCL
Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300 outages in and around Savannah. There are roughly 800 outages in Beaufort and Jasper counties, according to Dominion Energy. Update 6:15 a.m.: Currently, Georgia Power reports about 200 outages in Savannah, with...
wtoc.com
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
Bulloch Agriculture Complex Sheltering Horse and Dog Evacuees
Bulloch County has a very unique resource that provides a much needed help during hurricane evacuations with the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. Bulloch County has made this complex available for FREE to evacuees who need a place to shelter their horses and dogs. The complex includes a 218 stall’s in...
WTGS
Walmart stores in Savannah, Hilton Head Island closing due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Several Walmart stores in Savannah and Hilton Head Island will close Thursday afternoon ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Representatives with Walmart said they're closing stores in the area for the safety of their associates and customers. The following stores will be closed, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and reopen "once it's safe to do so":
wtoc.com
Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sanitation Department is also busy preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian. The interim director of the department says they’ve spent the past few days securing their facilities as well as putting messaging out to the public to be prepared. They say the primary way...
wtoc.com
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
wtoc.com
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
wtoc.com
Jasper County Shelter opening ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The storm shelter in Jasper County opened Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ahead of Ian. The shelter is located at 250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland, SC 29936. It is a pet-friendly shelter. Sharing on behalf of Jasper County Emergency Services:. This shelter, operated by by Jasper County Emergency...
wtoc.com
Lifeguards closing water on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Lifeguards closed the water on Hilton Heal but folks are definitely watching the forecast and also watching the tide. That goes for locals as well as the visitors. The surf has gotten heavier throughout the day. But that hasn’t stopped people from coming to look...
wtoc.com
GDOT closing Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges on Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing two bridges Thursday morning ahead of any Ian impacts. GDOT announced that the Talmadge Bridge in Chatham County and the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
wtoc.com
Businesses at Plant Riverside District closing ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses downtown are beginning to close up shop ahead of the threat of severe weather as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. Plant Riverside is typically a busy place in the evenings but as you can see after 5:00 p.m. most of these businesses made the decision to close early. I spoke with staff members with the entertainment district, and they say most of these places won’t open back up until Saturday at the earliest.
wtoc.com
Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
robertsnapspot.com
The Grandest Tree in the Park
Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
wtoc.com
Road closed in Hinesville due to fallen tree
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The eastbound lane on West Oglethorpe Highway near General Screven Way is closed due to a fallen tree. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Stick with WTOC for updates.
