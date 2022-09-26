ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauget, IL

Sauget, Illinois fire – Thick smoke seen near Afton Chemical facility as crews battle flames at industrial park

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A MASSIVE fire broke out at an abandoned warehouse near a huge chemical facility on Monday.

Terrifying video footage shows crews fighting through dark clouds of smoke coming from the former site of Big River Zinc now Eagle Industrial Park in Sauget, Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3OHm_0iBEDSzP00
A massive blaze has broken out at Eagle Industrial Park in Sauget, Illinois Credit: KMOV/Shoshana Stahl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IN1zM_0iBEDSzP00
The plumes of dark smoke were seen near Afton Chemical, but the company confirmed it isn't one of its plants Credit: KMOV

The video shared by the St Louis Post-Dispatch appears to show first responders attempting to quell the blaze.

Hazmat crews were on the scene and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency was notified, according to St Clair County EMA.

It was first reported that the building ablaze was Afton Chemical, but the company says it's not their facility, according to KMOX.

The blaze actually came from the former site of Big River which used to produce zinc, zinc alloys, and sulfuric acid, KMOV reported.

It still unclear what started the fire at this time.

It's also unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

According to its website, Eagle Industrial park is a 60-acre facility that provides space for transloading and storage tanks for wet and dry goods.

Transloading involves transferring goods from one mode of transportation to another.

It is unclear what goods were being held at the facility at the time of the blaze.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 2

Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant

ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Sauget, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Sauget, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
kjfmradio.com

FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Afton Chemical#Industrial Park#St Louis#Accident#Big River Zinc#St Clair County Ema#Kmov#Eagle Industrial
myleaderpaper.com

Sullivan man hurt in crash in front of Eureka High School

A Sullivan man recently was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 109 in front of Eureka High School, Eureka Police Lt. Michael Tapp said. Mark Brady, 49, of Sullivan was driving a 2010 Ford Focus south on the highway, and his car was struck by a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by a Eureka 17-year-old who was turning left into the school entrance. After that collision, the Focus struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign, Tapp said.
SULLIVAN, MO
5 On Your Side

Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
recordpatriot.com

Federal marshals find, arrest sought Jerseyville man

ST. LOUIS — A Jerseyville man for whom authorities were offering a $3,000 reward has been captured. Federal marshals took Devin A. Krueger, 26, of Jerseyville into custody Wednesday, according to Jersey County Sheriff's Department. Krueger, 26, was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Greene...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
truecrimedaily

Ill. man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline before setting her mother on fire

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces charges after allegedly burning down a home that belonged to his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, resulting in her death. According to a news release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 22, Michael Sloan Jr. tried to kill his girlfriend, Courtney Tomlinson. He allegedly forced her to zip-tie her wrists and douse herself in gasoline as he threatened to kill her and held a knife to her throat.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man found dead from gunshot

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. The man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand just after 4 p.m. He had been shot in the back of the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New information was released Thursday regarding a strange murder inside a barbershop in The Grove. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 31-year-old man entered the Southside Barber & Beauty Salon on Manchester Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and shot a man, killing him. The victim was later identified as Devin Trice. A 32-year-old.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Effingham Radio

Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia

Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
BROWNSTOWN, IL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
777K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy