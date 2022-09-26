Sauget, Illinois fire – Thick smoke seen near Afton Chemical facility as crews battle flames at industrial park

A MASSIVE fire broke out at an abandoned warehouse near a huge chemical facility on Monday.

Terrifying video footage shows crews fighting through dark clouds of smoke coming from the former site of Big River Zinc now Eagle Industrial Park in Sauget, Illinois.

A massive blaze has broken out at Eagle Industrial Park in Sauget, Illinois Credit: KMOV/Shoshana Stahl

The plumes of dark smoke were seen near Afton Chemical, but the company confirmed it isn't one of its plants Credit: KMOV

The video shared by the St Louis Post-Dispatch appears to show first responders attempting to quell the blaze.

Hazmat crews were on the scene and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency was notified, according to St Clair County EMA.

It was first reported that the building ablaze was Afton Chemical, but the company says it's not their facility, according to KMOX.

The blaze actually came from the former site of Big River which used to produce zinc, zinc alloys, and sulfuric acid, KMOV reported.

It still unclear what started the fire at this time.

It's also unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

According to its website, Eagle Industrial park is a 60-acre facility that provides space for transloading and storage tanks for wet and dry goods.

Transloading involves transferring goods from one mode of transportation to another.

It is unclear what goods were being held at the facility at the time of the blaze.