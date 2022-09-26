Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Massac County rolls out crime-fighting app
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) The Massac County Sheriff’s Department has a new app geared toward fighting crime. “Yeah, we decided to come up with the app. Kind of a change over from the website. So, I wanted to kind of advance ourselves with with the times. People can use our app, too… you know for weather alerts, for inmate searches, firearms information, you name it we wanted to have all that on there kind of condensed in one place,” said Sheriff Chad Kaylor.
republicmonitor.com
Search for new Sheriff under way
The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term of office is...
wrul.com
Egbert Arrested On White County Warrant For Residential Burglary
Carmi Police have caught up with a Carmi man wanted on a White County warrant for Residential Burglary and Theft over $500. 38 year old Nathan Egbert was in the McDonalds parking lot when Carmi PD found him and took him into custody. The alleged crime happened back in late August. Bond has been set at $10,000 cash. Online court records don’t yet indicate his next date due in court.
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
KFVS12
'No Burn Advisory' issued for Cape Girardeau Co.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
kbsi23.com
Metropolis woman facing charges after man shot
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Metropolis, Ill. woman was arrested after police say she shot a man from Wickliffe, Ky. Saturday night. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis was arrested by the Paducah Police Department after she was released from the hospital. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer filed...
KFVS12
Low river levels in Cape Girardeau
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. A fatal...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters
PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for disorderly conduct after causing scare at Bridges Learning Center
Wamac Police Chief Steve Prather says a 49-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for disorderly conduct after being seen dressed in camouflage and appearing armed with a shotgun and a large knife walking near Bridges Learning Center Wednesday morning. Those at the school were advised to shelter in place until...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON WEDNESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 25-year-old Lamar Williams of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Assault/Use of a Deadly Weapon. 31-year-old Samantha Payne of...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
wrul.com
Goff Arrested For Criminal Damage To Property
43 year old Angela Goff of Carmi appeared in White County court this morning where she was sentenced to Anger Management classes. Goff was arrested on Monday following an incident that resulted with her being charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Goff is currently being in the White County Jail.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deputy city manager is being considered for a position in Collierville, Tennessee. According to a news release from the Town of Collierville, during a special meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the board of mayor and alderman will consider Molly Mehner for town administrator. Mehner...
westkentuckystar.com
Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail
A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
KFVS12
Jackson man injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle on U.S. 61
FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson man was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 61 in Fruitland. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, the crash happened around 6:42 p.m. They said an 80-year-old Jackson man driving a 2016 Buick Verano eastbound and failed...
wrul.com
Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
wpsdlocal6.com
Metropolis woman accused of shooting man with shotgun in altercation over Playstation
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting. According to a Thursday release from the Metropolis Police Department, 59-year-old Anita Prater is accused of holding a Wickliffe man against his will and shooting him after he came to her house to purchase a Playstation.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau PD launches new program to help response to 911 calls
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department launched a new program to help their response to 911 calls. It’s called Prepared Live and allows 911 operators to see pictures and videos from incidents in real time, as well as gather real-time GPS locations. According to the...
