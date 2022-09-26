ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge delays decision if Brooks can represent himself at trial

By Bruce Harrison, Sarah McGrew, TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxoU8_0iBEDOhj00

A Waukesha County judge delayed her decision in court Tuesday on whether Darrell Brooks will be allowed to represent himself at his trial.

Brooks must file a waiver by 9 a.m. Wednesday if he wants to proceed without his attorneys. If he does so, Judge Jennifer Dorow's decision will be decided during a hearing Wednesday.

WATCH: TMJ4's Bruce Harrison explains Tuesday's court decision

Explainer: Judge delays decision if Brooks can represent himself

Brooks is charged with driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

On Tuesday, Brooks said he would "probably be better served by representing himself." He said his attorneys hadn't properly explained aspects of the case to him.

"I do not understand, and I say that because I'm still trying to know the nature and cause of charges," said Brooks.

Brooks also said he was completely unaware of some charges and penalties. At a certain point, Judge Dorow, frustrated with what she called Brook's "word play," ended the hearing.

"No. Listen Mr. Brooks. We are done here today. I cannot make a finding that you have an understanding of what you're charged with. The nature of these proceedings," said Dorow.

Last week, Brook's attorney Jeremy Perri filed a motion Thursday to withdraw from the case. Perri and Anna Kees have been defending Brooks since November 2021.

The motion submitted to the judge says Brooks' requested that he represent himself.

The State of Wisconsin says it does not object to Brooks representing himself at his trial.

RELATED COVERAGE: Darrell Brooks' attorney files motion to withdraw from case ahead of trial

On Monday, the state also objected to a delay of the trial if Brooks requests it. In a letter, the Waukesha district attorney said any request to delay should be denied given the scope of the trial and the emotional turmoil for the victims.

On the other side, the defense asked the court about adding a question for jurors, given recent political advertisements showing scenes from the parade and Brooks.

The defense proposed asking, "Have you seen any recent political advertisements featuring scenes from the parade incident?"

If jurors answer yes to that question, the defense says additional individual questioning would be necessary.

Court documents filed on Monday also give us a more clear idea of how the trial will play out. Citizen witnesses and victims have asked for their faces not to be shown when they testify. The district attorney has asked the court to prohibit photography and video recording of those participants.

The district attorney is also requesting Spanish interpreters for some of the victims likely to testify the week of Oct. 10.

Brooks' trial is scheduled to begin next week with jury selection on Monday, Oct. 3.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Law & Crime

Former Wisconsin Child Piano Prodigy Who Said He ‘Beat the Brakes Off’ Former Roommate Is Sentenced to Prison

A former child piano prodigy in Wisconsin will be spending nearly two decades behind bars for killing his former roommate. Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Wednesday ordered 27-year-old Garrick Harold Olsen to serve a sentence of 17 years in Wisconsin State Prison and an additional eight years of extended supervision following his release for killing 34-year-old Michael B. Sieg in 2020, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Was US Employee When He Denied Rape Claim, Court Rules (3)

Former President Donald Trump qualified as a government employee when he was in office, a federal appeals court ruled, putting at risk a defamation suit filed against him by New York columnist. E. Jean Carroll. . The finding Tuesday by a panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals...
POTUS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON – Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people.  “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy