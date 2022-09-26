ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County

(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — ON WEDNESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 25-year-old Lamar Williams of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Assault/Use of a Deadly Weapon. 31-year-old Samantha Payne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Williamson County Sheriff Department to upgrade its technology

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is upgrading its technology from inside the jail to the outside of the facility. The sheriff department is replacing their 25-year-old radio system, adding in a drone that has an infrared camera and a screening machine inside the jail to make sure no inmates bring in any contraband.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Williamson County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Williamson County, IL
Crime & Safety
westkentuckystar.com

Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail

A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
EDDYVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Murray man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, stealing catalytic converters

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department has arrested a man they say was caught trying to break into a home and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. According to PPD, Edward Pettis, 38, of Murray, Ky., was arrested on charges of 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man facing several charges after foot chase with police

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police received a call of someone walking with a firearm. Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond.
CARBONDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cape Martial Arts#Heath High School
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters

PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

Goff Arrested For Criminal Damage To Property

43 year old Angela Goff of Carmi appeared in White County court this morning where she was sentenced to Anger Management classes. Goff was arrested on Monday following an incident that resulted with her being charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Goff is currently being in the White County Jail.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjpf.com

Marion woman arrested on drug charges

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis

MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday night, September 27. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. on Highway 74, just east of County Road 205. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP),...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Effingham Radio

Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia

Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
BROWNSTOWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy