Laurel, MT

Update: Missing kayaker found safe in Rosebud County

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwtQ6_0iBEDDzk00

Update 8 p.m.

Mising kayaker Larry Grine was found safe in Rosebud County, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are seeking a missing kayaker known to be on the Yellowstone River in the Laurel area earlier this month.

Larry Grine of Arizona was identified in the Laurel area on Sept. 16-17 through his cell phone. On Sept. 20, he was identified by cell phone near the Gritty Stone Fishing Access point near Worden. That's the last time the phone has been active, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

Grine is 69, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 170 pounds.

He was supposed to call friends every two to three days. He was reported missing Friday, Sept. 23 after friends had not heard from him for eight days, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities did not find him after conducting an aerial search of the Yellowstone River from Laurel heading east.

The sheriff's office said Grine was planning to park his vehicle, a black early 2000s model Ford Escape with Arizona plate, near a welding shop or restaurant parking area in Laurel and then walk to the river. Authorities conducted an air and ground search of the industrial area south of Laurel but did not find the vehicle.

Grine could be outside of Yellowstone County if he's still on the river, according to the sheriff's office. No designated pull-out area, and he had indicated he could catch a bus back to his vehicle.

Anyone with information on Larry Grine or his vehicle is asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

Read the full news release below:

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is asking local and surrounding area citizens to be on the lookout for Larry Grine, a 69 year old white male, 6’2, 170 lbs., who was last known to be kayaking on the Yellowstone river in the Laurel area.

Cell phone information indicates Grine was in the Laurel area, probably at Riverside Park on the 16 th and 17 th of September. Cell phone data indicated that his cell phone was in the area of the Gritty Stone fishing access sight near Worden on Tuesday Sept. 20 th . The phone has not been active since the 20 th . Grine’s intent was to spend several weeks on the Yellowstone River in his inflatable kayak. An ariel search of the Yellowstone river from Laurel, east revealed no results

Grine who is from Arizona, was supposed to make phone contact with a friend every 2-3 days, but after there was no communication from Grine for 8 days, his friend reported him as missing. Grine was reported missing on Friday September 23.

Special attention to Laurel area residents. It was reported that Grine was going to park his vehicle, a black SUV believed to be an early 2000 model Ford Escape with Arizona license plate, near a welding shop or a restaurant parking lot in the Laurel area. He was then going to walk to the river. An arial and ground search of the industrial area south of Laurel near the river has not located Grine’s vehicle.

It is highly possible that if Grine is still navigating the river, he is well out of Yellowstone County. There was no designated pull out area and Grine indicated he would catch a bus back to his vehicle.

Anyone with information on Larry Grine or his vehicle is asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

