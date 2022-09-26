ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Said A UFO Chased Her, She Made Eye Contact With An Alien After Smoking Weed From A Guy In A Van

By Steve Gazibara
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
(Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Miley seems cool.

She always has some great stories to tell such as her dad Billy Ray and mom getting stoned out of their minds and playing with hummingbirds. This time, it’s not Billy Ray who’s on Pluto, it’s Miley and she has a wild alien/UFO encounter.

Even though the Pentagon recently admitted to hundreds of UFO sightings since 2004, I have to imagine they are coming by to take a quick look-see and booking it right back to their Tik-Tok-less planet galaxies away.

Luckily for us, Miley is coming with stories.

In a (2020) sit-down with Interview Magazine, Rick Owens asked her about aliens:

“I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

You know that weed is going to be good. If your source for weed wax is a random dude in a van in front of a taco shop, be prepared to go on a journey and cancel the rest of your plans.

“I was shaken for, like, five days. It f-ked me up.”

“I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

It’s gets even better, the weed was so powerful she says she made eye contact with a “being.”

Asked if she felt threatened, Miley said:

“I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around. But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.”

This is what I love about weed.

Did Miley actually have an alien encounter or did she smoke herself to another dimension, only to think a piece of construction equipment such as a bulldozer was in fact a UFO?

We’ll never know. What even is real? Who knows, man.

