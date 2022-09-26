Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
wfmynews2.com
What kind of Halloween candy giver are you?: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We still have a few more weeks until Halloween, but it's never too early to prepare. In fact, the National Confectioners Association said candy sales are expected to increase this year with 93 percent of Americans planning to enjoy their favorite Halloween treat. Halloween is not...
WXII 12
What supplies you may need ahead of rain and wind from Ian
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with an owner of a Triad hardware supply store to understand what you may need ahead of the rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend. WXII 12 News talked with Michael Mickiewicz, store owner of Ace Hardware in Kernersville, Thursday. Ian...
wfmynews2.com
Burlington Cummings Marching Band to perform at the Sugar Bowl
The Cavaliers Marching Band is no stranger to big stages. However, this January, they'll step on the field at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfmynews2.com
Burlington Cummings Marching Band thrust into national spotlight at this season's Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
NC mom finds new purpose through social media
(WGHP) — After growing up in Randleman, Kenzi Reddick thought she had her life’s plan set out early. “Fresh out of college, (I wanted) to find a good company I could stay with and landed a great job at Wrangler, which is based in Greensboro,” Kenzi said. “And I used to tell people, ‘I’m going […]
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
triad-city-beat.com
‘Bitchcraft’ is on its way to Greensboro
Sunlight streams through the doors of the Carolina Theatre, illuminating a giant pencil and spiral notebook that’s set on the stage. A violin and piano wait in the wings to take their part as the fans line up outside. On the way is the performer who’s ready to share their inventive new album featuring what they call “feminist rock,” Bitchcraft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem tree service company urges homeowners to learn about risks of trees in their yard ahead of tropical rain from Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The owner of a local tree service company is urging homeowners to learn about the risks associated with the trees in their yard ahead of the possible tropical rain from Hurricane Ian. WXII 12 News' weather team anticipates possible tropical rain from Ian, and anticipated wind...
Lexington restaurant catches fire, Brooker T's owners say they'll rebuild
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A fire in Lexington closed both directions of Main Street. Officials said the fire happened while Brooker T's Café was closed. The City of Lexington tweeted people should avoid Main Street near Uptown. City officials said the fire had been contained at the corner of First Avenue but said traffic was congested.
wfmynews2.com
A Cuban living in Greensboro is concerned about loved ones on the Island.
Felix Semper a Greensboro artist, last heard from his family in Cuba Tuesday. He says they’re safe but going through a tough time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc45.com
Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
I won a $1million lottery – see how I predicted my win
ONE woman had a gut feeling that led to a $1million lottery win. Greensboro, North Carolina resident Licette Griffin in a convenience store when she made a bold prediction. Licette noted to the clerk that she had a feeling she was going to win soon. The next day, Licette was...
When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
wfmynews2.com
Hurricane Ian bearing down on three family members in three cities
Travis Kennedy lives in Greensboro. He has family in Jacksonville and Tampa. All of them are getting ready for Hurricane Ian.
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University cancels, moves some Family Weekend events
Trees are seen under the oaks on the evening of Sept. 28. Elon University is expecting nearly 2,000 families and 2 to 5 inches of rain this weekend. Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. earlier today and is expected to bring rain and possible winds to campus this weekend. Vice President...
Comments / 0