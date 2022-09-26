ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

wfmynews2.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

What kind of Halloween candy giver are you?: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We still have a few more weeks until Halloween, but it's never too early to prepare. In fact, the National Confectioners Association said candy sales are expected to increase this year with 93 percent of Americans planning to enjoy their favorite Halloween treat. Halloween is not...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

What supplies you may need ahead of rain and wind from Ian

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with an owner of a Triad hardware supply store to understand what you may need ahead of the rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend. WXII 12 News talked with Michael Mickiewicz, store owner of Ace Hardware in Kernersville, Thursday. Ian...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

NC mom finds new purpose through social media

(WGHP) — After growing up in Randleman, Kenzi Reddick thought she had her life’s plan set out early. “Fresh out of college, (I wanted) to find a good company I could stay with and landed a great job at Wrangler, which is based in Greensboro,” Kenzi said. “And I used to tell people, ‘I’m going […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘Bitchcraft’ is on its way to Greensboro

Sunlight streams through the doors of the Carolina Theatre, illuminating a giant pencil and spiral notebook that’s set on the stage. A violin and piano wait in the wings to take their part as the fans line up outside. On the way is the performer who’s ready to share their inventive new album featuring what they call “feminist rock,” Bitchcraft.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
BURLINGTON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University cancels, moves some Family Weekend events

Trees are seen under the oaks on the evening of Sept. 28. Elon University is expecting nearly 2,000 families and 2 to 5 inches of rain this weekend. Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. earlier today and is expected to bring rain and possible winds to campus this weekend. Vice President...
ELON, NC

