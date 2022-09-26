ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Bloody Elbow

This is how Floyd Mayweather reacted to bodyguard’s KO loss

Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t seem fazed that bodyguard Jizzy Mack got brutally knocked out by a 144-pound Japanese fighter in Sunday’s Super Rizin co-main event in Japan. Mayweather was getting his hands wrapped backstage at Saitama Super Arena when the 50-0 boxer noticed Mack get floored by Kouzi, a K-1 kickboxing veteran, in the final round of the fight.
Dana White: Aspen Ladd a talented fighter, but UFC release 'had to happen'

LAS VEGAS – Dana White says the UFC had no choice but to release Aspen Ladd. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) was cut by the promotion Tuesday after three fight cancellations caused by her missing weight. The 27-year-old was scheduled to face Sara McMann at UFC Fight Night 210, but the bout was scrapped after Ladd came in at 138 pounds, two pounds over the bantamweight limit.
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25

A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’

Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch

After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
Invicta 49: Delboni vs DeCoursey preview, weigh-in results, how to watch

Invicta is back this week with a cracking title fight, some interesting prospects, and a set of matchups that could add clarity within their respective divisions. As usual, the matchmaking has been very good this time around. Some more experienced talents are taking on younger, hungry up and comers in some quality action fights.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda

The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
Jake Paul: Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy to pay his tax bills

Shortly after Floyd Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura, it was announced that the boxing great will be involved in an upcoming exhibition bout with YouTuber, Deji, in Dubai on November 13th. Jake Paul took to social media to vent his frustrations with “Money” selecting to face Deji instead of Jake himself.
Patricio Pitbull planning move to 135 pounds for ‘legend’ status after cleaning out 145 against Adam Borics, Aaron Pico

Patricio Pitbull wants double champion status once again in Bellator, but this time he’s aiming for the bantamweight title. The featherweight king defends his throne against Adam Borics at Saturday night’s Bellator 286 in Long Beach, Calif., and said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca that he’s two wins away from challenging for the 135-pound championship.
Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter

On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight grand prix for 2023

Bellator is keeping their grand prix system right on rolling, and the next one up figures to be among their best ever. Speaking Wednesday on The MMA Hour, Bellator CEO Scott Coker announced that the promotion would be putting on a lightweight grand prix in 2023. “If you look at...
UFC Releases Aspen Ladd Following Multiple Weight-Cut Violations

The 27-year-old has been consistently missing weight prior to being cut by the promotion. UFC women’s bantamweight sensation Aspen Ladd surely packs a punch and also has a couple of ground moves in her bag. However, she has been constantly missing weight and the promotion decided to finally pull the plug.
