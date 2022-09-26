Read full article on original website
Bloody Elbow
This is how Floyd Mayweather reacted to bodyguard’s KO loss
Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t seem fazed that bodyguard Jizzy Mack got brutally knocked out by a 144-pound Japanese fighter in Sunday’s Super Rizin co-main event in Japan. Mayweather was getting his hands wrapped backstage at Saitama Super Arena when the 50-0 boxer noticed Mack get floored by Kouzi, a K-1 kickboxing veteran, in the final round of the fight.
Dana White: Aspen Ladd a talented fighter, but UFC release 'had to happen'
LAS VEGAS – Dana White says the UFC had no choice but to release Aspen Ladd. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) was cut by the promotion Tuesday after three fight cancellations caused by her missing weight. The 27-year-old was scheduled to face Sara McMann at UFC Fight Night 210, but the bout was scrapped after Ladd came in at 138 pounds, two pounds over the bantamweight limit.
MMA Veteran Ben Rothwell Expects to Make Big Impact in BKFC Debut
Anxious to step into the ring at Saturday's BKFC 30 event in Louisiana, 'Big' Ben says, 'My style is made for this.'
Yardbarker
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25
A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
Islam Makhachev to Michael Chandler: 'Please shut up and stay in line'
Kind of how The Rock would say it, Islam Makhachev would like Michael Chandler to know his role and shut his mouth. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) made that very clear Monday when he responded to criticism from Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) on Twitter. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler knocked Makhachev’s resume.
Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’
Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch
After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
MMAmania.com
Once a highly-touted prospect himself, Bellator 286's Aaron Pico advises Bo Nickal not to rush UFC career
Long before Bo Nickal burst onto the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene as the next big prospect in the sport, Aaron Pico had that distinction. Like Nickal, Pico came into the sport with an outstanding wrestling pedigree, but he also had Golden Gloves champion on his resume, leading many to believe he had the potential to become a star in the sport.
Sporting News
UFC Vegas 61: Why fans and media won't be in attendance for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
UFC fans and the MMA media were excited to attend the UFC’s APEX Center for another fight night on October 1. Many put travel plans in action, but the UFC threw a curveball at everyone just a few days before the event. Per the UFC, UFC Vegas 61 will...
Bloody Elbow
Invicta 49: Delboni vs DeCoursey preview, weigh-in results, how to watch
Invicta is back this week with a cracking title fight, some interesting prospects, and a set of matchups that could add clarity within their respective divisions. As usual, the matchmaking has been very good this time around. Some more experienced talents are taking on younger, hungry up and comers in some quality action fights.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
Bloody Elbow
Jake Paul: Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy to pay his tax bills
Shortly after Floyd Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura, it was announced that the boxing great will be involved in an upcoming exhibition bout with YouTuber, Deji, in Dubai on November 13th. Jake Paul took to social media to vent his frustrations with “Money” selecting to face Deji instead of Jake himself.
MMA Fighting
Patricio Pitbull planning move to 135 pounds for ‘legend’ status after cleaning out 145 against Adam Borics, Aaron Pico
Patricio Pitbull wants double champion status once again in Bellator, but this time he’s aiming for the bantamweight title. The featherweight king defends his throne against Adam Borics at Saturday night’s Bellator 286 in Long Beach, Calif., and said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca that he’s two wins away from challenging for the 135-pound championship.
PWMania
Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter
On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight grand prix for 2023
Bellator is keeping their grand prix system right on rolling, and the next one up figures to be among their best ever. Speaking Wednesday on The MMA Hour, Bellator CEO Scott Coker announced that the promotion would be putting on a lightweight grand prix in 2023. “If you look at...
UFC Releases Aspen Ladd Following Multiple Weight-Cut Violations
The 27-year-old has been consistently missing weight prior to being cut by the promotion. UFC women’s bantamweight sensation Aspen Ladd surely packs a punch and also has a couple of ground moves in her bag. However, she has been constantly missing weight and the promotion decided to finally pull the plug.
Bloody Elbow
Invicta FC 49 results, highlights: Jillian DeCoursey dethrones Jéssica Delboni in the first round
Invicta Fighting Championships went to Hinton, Okla. on Wednesday with an exciting event topped by an atomweight championship fight between Jéssica Delboni and Jillian DeCoursey. Jéssica Delboni vs. Jillian DeCoursey. Jillian DeCoursey is the new Invicta FC atomweight champion after submitting Jéssica Delboni by first-round rear-naked choke.
