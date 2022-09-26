Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 64: As One Door Closes, Another One Opens for Art in Santa Barbara
The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, we speak with artist Mary Heebner to chat about the early days of the recently closed Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara and Contemporary Arts Forum. As of August 28, the premier...
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat: Fiddle Folky Weekend at Goleta’s Stow House and the Old Town
On this week’s musical agenda, the folk arts — in various forms and flavors — will be riding through town and commanding our attention. In one corner, it’s time for another edition of the unique and worldly minded Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara, bringing a Bluegrass/Americana-themed program to the evocative and historic venues of El Presidio Chapel and Casa de la Guerra on October 8-9. Multi- instrumentalizing founder and tireless brainstormer Adam Phillips never fails to impress with his programming and ability to assemble a tight mass of game, dedicated musicians for the cause. See folkorchestrasb.com.
Santa Barbara Independent
Opera Santa BarbaraGoes Grand at the Granada
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. It can be said that over the last two-plus years of perilous times for culture in Santa Barbara, opera has been down but never out. Under the intrepid and resourceful guidance of Opera Santa Barbara’s head, Kostis Protopapas, opera has gone to the drive-in and into various humbler and alternative side routes, and finally returned in grand form to the Granada with La Traviata in June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Fall’s Cultural Harvest
The days may be getting shorter, but our list of excellent entertainment offerings keeps getting longer and longer. Here we spotlight a few of the sights and sounds coming our way for fall. Charley Crockett’s Country Hits the Arlington. Rising Star Kicks Off Arts & Lectures Season. By Josef...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Wine Tasting and Yacht Tours
SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association’s 38th annual Wine. Tasting & Yacht Tours Fundraiser is planned this year for Saturday, October 8th from. 4pm to 7pm at Marina One in the Santa Barbara Harbor. It’s the first time back since. 2019!. Come join...
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ Benefit Performance for Santa Barbara’s New Beginnings Nonprofit
New Beginnings, a local nonprofit that provides psychological counseling and other necessary services to the low-income and homeless communities of Santa Barbara County, promised a night of fun and laughter with their 2022 fundraising presentation, Every Brilliant Thing. What was not promised — but was certainly delivered — was a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dreamy Downtown Cottage
Every once in a while, I walk into a home for sale that feels like mine. That happened last Thursday when I went to visit the adorable craftsman bungalow at 321 West Figueroa Street. Let me be more specific: This adorable home feels like what my house could be if mine had a little more charm and a few other details. Like, say, another bedroom or two. But the bones and style are all mine.
santabarbarawedding.com
Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara
Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
Santa Barbara Independent
Young People in Recovery and Gauchos for Recovery Hosts Free Community Screening of the Award-Winning Feature Documentary Film, ‘Tipping the Pain Scale’
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, September 28, 2022 – Young People in Recovery is partnering with Gauchos for Recovery to host a free film screening of Tipping The Pain Scale, highlighting the innovative solutions and change agents in the addiction and recovery world making a difference across the country. The screening will take place at Isla Vista Theater on October 6, 2022 at 6:30 pm.
Santa Barbara Independent
Paula Antonia Mauro
Paula Antonia Mauro passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 20, 2022, at the age of 86. Paula was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 9, 1936. She grew up in Middle Village in the family home shared by her mother Anne, father Mario, sisters Patricia and Judy, brother Peter, and extended family including her maternal grandmother from Slovenia.
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
James Frank Jamnik
“Jelly” was born in Sheboygan, WI and moved to Santa Barbara in 1978. He was a lifelong “car guy” with a passion for muscle cars and owned his own body shop in Johnsonville, WI before moving to Santa Barbara. He loved animals and usually could be found with the garage door open, working on whatever classic car he was restoring, with a faithful Labrador Retriever by his side.
Santa Barbara Independent
George Donald Riemer
On Friday, September 23, 2022, George Donald Riemer, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84 at his home in Santa Barbara, CA. Born to George Charles Riemer and Hildegarde Ida Riemer, he was raised in New Hyde Park, NY. George graduated from Hobart College in 1959 with a degree in Economics, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and completed Officer Candidates School at Quantico, VA. He served from 1959 to 1962 in the Fleet Marine Force, Pacific, and as Provost Marshal at Twentynine Palms, CA. After completing his service, George began a successful career in Human Resources with JCPenney, Pan American World Airways, Phillip Morris, and Miller Brewing Company.
Santa Barbara Independent
Natalie Salter Myerson
OBITUARY – NATALIE SALTER MYERSON (MRS. RAYMOND KING MYERSON) Natalie Myerson passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on 19 September 2022. She was 102. Born Natalie Salter in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on she grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts with her parents and three older brothers. The Salter family often summered at a family home on Cape Cod. Natalie graduated from Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland in 1941 as an English major, as she frequently reminded her children. Returning to her parents’ home in Brookline following college, she met a handsome young naval officer, Raymond Myerson, who was in officer training school in Boston as part of his naval service in World War II. They married in 1943 and enjoyed 63 years of wonderful marriage until Raymond’s passing in 2006. Following the end of World War II, when Raymond returned from naval service, Natalie and Raymond moved from Boston to Chicago, where Raymond had grown up and his family resided. Living first in Chicago, where daughter, Bette, and son, Toby, were born, Natalie and Raymond later moved to Highland Park, a northern suburb of Chicago on Lake Michigan. There they lived until 1964 when Natalie and Raymond, along with son, Toby, moved to Brentwood, a suburb of Los Angeles. While Natalie, Raymond and Toby went West to Los Angeles, daughter Bette went East to attend Wellesley College. Natalie and Raymond lived in Brentwood and then Century City in Los Angeles until 1973, when they moved to Santa Barbara. Natalie often remarked on the wonderful gift of being able to live with Raymond in beautiful Santa Barbara, where she resided for 49 years. Always full of energy and possessed of a positive spirit, Natalie was involved in numerous civic and charitable activities and was particularly devoted to her Jewish faith, and to music, literature, and the arts, throughout her life in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. In Santa Barbara, Natalie served for years on the Santa Barbara Arts Council, she was a founding member of the Santa Barbara Literary Society, she served on the Board of Directors and and numerous board committees of the Santa Barbara Symphony, she served on the Advisory Board of the Hillel Foundation of the University of California, Santa Barbara, she and Raymond were active participants and supporters of Santa Barbara’s Congregation B’nai Brith, the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai Brith and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Natalie was frequently honored. She was honored by the National Women’s Committee of Brandeis University, Santa Barbara Chapter, as Woman of the Year in 1998. She and Raymond were honorees at the Anti-Defamation League annual dinner in 2001. Natalie was named a Woman of Valor by the Women’s Division of the Santa Barbara Jewish Federation in 2009. She was the first honoree of the Center for Successful Aging in 2014. She and Raymond (posthumously) were honored at the Leadership Circles Dinner of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in 2019.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Curtain Is Upfor Arts & Lectures
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. This year’s A&L season kicks off in down-homey fashion and on American cultural soil, once removed, with Charley Crockett’s neo-retro country and soul eloquence, but the varied and multicultural contextual fabric of the series opens up quickly and expands into a myriad of events through May. Four days after Crockett, the cultural topography shifts eastward to Ukraine, when the modern yet indigenous ensemble known as DakhaBrakha lands at The Granada Theatre on Thursday, October 6.
Santa Barbara Independent
Margaret Jean Sbaraglia
Margaret Jean Sbaraglia passed away on the morning of September 20, 2022. She was a loving and generous wife, mother grandmother and great grandmother. Margaret Jean Ruklic was born March 22, 1927 in Seattle, Washington to Anthony and Margaret Alta (Meehan) Ruklic. Margaret who went by “Jean” was the first of three children. She spent her youth in Chicago and Renton, Washington graduating from Renton High School in 1945. Jean moved to Los Angeles where she worked in retail until landing a job running the library at Radioplane where she met the love of her life Ugo Sbaraglia who was an engineer there. They married in October 1957 and lived in the San Fernando Valley. In 1960 they adopted their son Michael Anthony and then in 1962 they adopted their daughter Jennifer Cecilia. The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1968 when Ugo took a position at AeroSpacelines building the Guppy cargo aircraft. Jean spent her time keeping the house up and volunteering at San Roque School where her children were enrolled. When her kids started high school Jean began working at Robinsons Department Store as a department manager where she spent more than twenty years.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nelson Huber
Nelson Huber came here for one purpose, to make music. For him, music was a sacrament capable of healing us and lifting us out of the ordinary and into the sublime. The term sui generis – in a class by himself- does not even begin to describe him. He...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dirty Parklets
I have thought the parklets looked like a big homeless encampment since day one. Then they got dirtier and dirtier. Santa Barbara has disappeared. First you couldn’t see the mountains any more, and then the dirty and ugly parklets came. No one can figure out what to do to make them work.
Ventura County Reporter
37th Annual Best of Ventura County
Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
Comments / 0