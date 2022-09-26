ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite

The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston

NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t held back lately from talking about how much he dislikes the city of Boston and the Celtics. First, James didn’t mince words when he said he hated playing in Boston on HBO’s “The Shop” in July because the fanbase is “racist as (expletive).”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Canton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NESN

Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics

Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox

All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Nine Random NHL Thoughts As 2022-23 Season Gets Closer

A new NHL season is upon us, and as the curtain goes up on the 2022-23 campaign, here are nine random thoughts from across the league. We’ll start locally with the Bruins, who dedicated the offseason to finding yet another stick to keep the championship window propped open. The big news was moving on from Bruce Cassidy and hiring Jim Montgomery. The latter impressed in Dallas and is a respected name within the sport. But he has his work cut out for him. The Bruins don’t have the high-end talent to match some of the league’s elite. Their success will be found on the margins, and that puts pressure on Montgomery. The coach will have Patrice Bergeron to lean on, and David Krejci is back in Boston, too. Those guys need to be good out of the gate given the Bruins’ brutal injury situation. If they can tread water until everyone’s healthy, they’ll eventually be a tough out. But if things go sideways early, it could be a struggle to get it back on the tracks. The range of potential outcomes for this team is large.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
Person
Joe Mazzulla
NESN

Who Is Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla? Let His High School Coach Tell You

Jamal Gomes has been around basketball practices for the majority of his life. The head coach of the Bishop Hendricken High boys basketball team and former Stonehill College hoops star knows the intricate details to look for in a practice session, how it should be set up and how a coach should communicate with his players during it. But the practice Gomes attended Tuesday was much different than what he is used to.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Could Ime Udoka Not Coach Again? Matt Barnes Doubles Down On Intel

Former NBA player and current media personality Matt Barnes previously shared how the situation involving suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka would get “100 times uglier” in the wake of the initial reports. Since then, the situation certainly has escalated with details emerging of the “affair” between Udoka and a Celtics female staffer.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla Emphasize Celtics Defensive Identity

The Boston Celtics struck major success last season — appearing in their first NBA Finals contest since 2010 — large in part due to their top-of-the-league defensive efforts night in and night out. Jayson Tatum, entering his sixth NBA season this year, and Joe Mazzulla, making his debut...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics
NESN

Bruins Wrap: A.J. Greer Leads Boston To Overtime Win Vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins followed a preseason-opening loss with a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday. The Bruins improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Rangers fall to 1-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense, while playing catch up...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jayson Tatum Takes Playful Jab Towards Celtics Teammate, Praises Others

The Boston Celtics began touching base with members of the media on Monday, obviously cornered in a difficult position due to the biggest offseason story regarding the organization involving last season’s head coach Ime Udoka and his team policy-violating scandal. However, on Thursday, Celtics young star Jayson Tatum generated...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal

The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Rich Hill Flips Series Script In Boston Win

The Boston Red Sox took their second straight game from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, winning a 3-1 ballgame at Fenway Park. The Red Sox improve to 74-81 on the season, while the Orioles fall to 80-75. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Red Sox have been on...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Preview 2022: Seven Players To Keep Eye On During Season

The 2022-23 NHL season is fast approaching, and there are a number of players to be excited about given some are in new places, others are chasing history with youngsters looking to make a leap. The excitement of a new season always rides on the players in the league. After...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics

The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy