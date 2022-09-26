Read full article on original website
Former Patriots Staffer Thinks Mac Jones Close To Getting Benched
With New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain, he won’t get a chance for an immediate bounce-back performance, and boy, could he use one. Jones completed 22-of-32 passes for 321 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at...
Was Hit On Mac Jones Dirty? David Andrew Has Interesting Answer
FOXBORO, Mass. — In the immediate aftermath of Mac Jones injuring his ankle last Sunday, it seemed as if few people considered whether Calais Campbell’s hit on the Patriots quarterback was dirty. We admittedly didn’t think anything of it after New England’s ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens,...
Patriots Player Throws Cold Water On Stunning Mac Jones Report
Patriots fans might want to avoid getting their hopes up about a report intended to do just that. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Thursday reported Jones hadn’t ruled himself out for this Sunday night’s road game against the Green Bay Packers. The news arrived mere days after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported New England’s starting quarterback likely will miss multiple games after suffering a severe high ankle sprain last Sunday.
Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Positive Update On Patriots QB
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Wednesday actually offered something nearing a tangible update on Mac Jones. After beginning his press conference with a lengthy statement about the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots head coach spoke about Jones, who reportedly will miss multiple games with a severe high ankle sprain. Belichick didn’t clarify whether Jones will miss this Sunday’s game in Green Bay.
Why NFL Analyst Believes Raiders ‘Blew It’ With Josh McDaniels Hire
The Raiders’ Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas isn’t off to a sterling start, to say the least. Las Vegas will enter Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season as the only team in the league with an 0-3 record. Although the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator has been identified as a “long-term investment” by the Raiders, an event Sunday suggested McDaniels’ seat already is starting to get a little warm. McDaniels reportedly had a “lengthy closed-door meeting” with franchise owner Mark Davis after the Raiders’ 24-22 loss to the previously winless Titans in Tennessee.
Tom Brady Rumors: New, Important Detail About QB’s Bahamas Trip
Multiple reports indicated that Tom Brady spent a good chunk of his 11-day training camp break in The Bahamas with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Well, that might only be half-true. According to Page Six, citing a source, Brady was in The Bahamas when he spent nearly two weeks away...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
Dolphins Vs. Bengals Preview: Three Best Bets For Thursday Night Football
Bengals -4 (-110, DraftKings) Both teams enter this primetime game with questions looming. For the Dolphins, they are dealing with the reality of preparing on a short week while having a banged up quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Miami also had an emotionally and physically draining win against the Bills on Sunday. Will they be able to remain such a high-flying offense? As for the Bengals, they finally got their first win after starting 0-2, but there is a ton of pressure in this spot. This game is on primetime TV, they are at home and this young team is still trying to fulfill expectations after making it to the Super Bowl last season. Can they handle prosperity? Ultimately, I think the Dolphins have more obstacles to overcome leading up to this game and that’s why I’m betting on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread.
Why Hasn’t Christian Barmore Popped In Second Patriots Season?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Many expected Christian Barmore to take another developmental leap in his second season with the Patriots. After performing uncommonly well as a rookie defensive tackle in 2021, Barmore carried future Pro Bowler buzz into training camp. And you could argue he was New England’s best player...
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Be Careful, Mac Jones: Why Patriots QB Should Take Time In Return From Injury
Year 2 in the NFL has been a bit of a bumpy ride so far for Mac Jones. The Patriots quarterback is dealing with the first major injury issue of his young career right now, and the specifics are hard to come by. Jones, by all accounts, suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. How he and the Patriots medical staff go about addressing that issue is still seemingly up in the air.
NFL Week 4 Picks: Bills Now In Trouble? Can Chiefs Solve Bucs?
Week 4 in the NFL is looking pretty, pretty good. We start the week with a potential playoff preview featuring the reigning AFC champions on Thursday night and end it with a rematch of the NFC Championship Game. In between, we’ve got a Super Bowl LV rematch and, dare we say, a potential Super Bowl preview in Philadelphia.
VA Hero Of The Week: Nick Folk Sets New NFL Kicking Record
Patriots’ kicker Nick Folk made NFL history during New England’s home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With his 35-yard field goal that gave the Patriots an early lead in the game, Nick Folk officially set an NFL record for the most consecutive field goals made under 50 yards.
Scott Zolak Confidently Makes Prediction About Mac Jones’ Injury Treatment
Since neither Mac Jones nor Bill Belichick is going to give us anything, Patriots fans and media members alike have to try and piece together clues about the quarterback’s injury situation. At this point, really the only thing the public knows about Jones’ ailment is that it’s a sprained...
Chris Simms Calls Out Calais Campbell After Mac Jones Injury
Calais Campbell thought he made “a good football play” on Mac Jones late in the Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Patriots, despite the fact that the New England quarterback left the sequence with a severely sprained ankle. Chris Simms disagrees with Baltimore’s veteran defensive tackle.
Aaron Rodgers Gives Strong Accolade To Bill Belichick Ahead Of Week 4
The Packers versus Patriots matchup will look a bit different in 2022, but the respect is still there between two future Hall of Famers. New England will likely be without Mac Jones due to the second-year quarterback’s high ankle sprain. Aaron Rodgers continues to make things work in Green Bay, even without his top wideout Davante Adams.
Russell Wilson Takes Playful Jab At Eli Manning For Contract Dig
Russell Wilson can sometimes be a light-hearted guy, and the Broncos quarterback showed that side of himself when addressing Eli Manning’s dig at him. The retired two-time Super Bowl champion joked on the “ManningCast” on Monday that Denver punter Corliss Waitman should have been paid $235 million instead of Wilson. Of course, Wilson had a chance to respond to Manning in his news conference Wednesday.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift DNP Thursday
Coming off a disappointing 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions could find themselves shorthanded for Week 4’s tilt versus Seattle. According to John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) missed a second straight day of practice Thursday, leaving both players’ status for Sunday up in the air.
Mac Jones Rumors: Why QB Might Not Want ‘Scary’ Tightrope Surgery
When news first broke that Mac Jones suffered a “severe” high ankle sprain last Sunday, many speculated the New England Patriots quarterback could undergo a procedure known as “tightrope surgery.”. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both got the surgery while at Alabama — while Jones was on...
Matthew Judon, Patriots Players React To Scary Tua Tagovailoa Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa had to be stretchered off the field and brought to the local hospital in Cincinnati after his head whipped back and slammed into the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou.
