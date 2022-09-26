Read full article on original website
WTHI
Four hurt, two teens airlifted after Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people were hurt in a Parke County crash involving a dump truck. It happened just before 11:00 Wednesday morning on US 36 near Rockville. According to police, a 17-year-old from Kingman was driving west on 36 when he tried to make a U-turn. During...
WLFI.com
INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
WLFI.com
Missing Lafayette teen back home
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette teen last seen on Tuesday is back home. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. News 18 received word that the Silver Alert issued for Nour had been cancelled. News 18 reached...
WTHR
Child Recovers In Hospital After Avon Shooting
The shooting happened at a home near US 36 and State Road 267. That's not far from the Avon Library.
wrtv.com
State Road 19 closed in Noblesville after serious crash
NOBLESVILLE — State Road 19 between 196th Street and Field Drive in Noblesville is closed and will remain closed for an extended period as the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigations team works to reconstruct a serious crash in the area. According to the Noblesville Fire Department, three cars...
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
WLFI.com
Lafayette volleyball players injured from crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Six volleyball players from Lafayette were involved in a serious crash in Boone County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 650 North. Boone County Deputies say a backhoe was crossing US 52 and...
WLFI.com
Investigators work to track down missing Lafayette teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are working to track down a missing Lafayette teen. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. Lafayette Police said she likely left that spot with 18-year-old Jontae Liggins. Nour got in a silver...
californiaexaminer.net
Woman In Severe Condition, Suspect Killed After Plant Shooting In Indiana
A lady was shot in the head outside of a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana on Monday, and she remained in serious condition on Tuesday. The alleged shooter’s body was subsequently discovered close by. According to Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department, Mindy L. Donovan, 36, was...
Person shot outside west side Taco Bell
According to police at the scene, a person was shot after an altercation outside of the Taco Bell restaurant in the 5300 block of W. Washington Street on Wednesday.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Emergency Hazmat School Bus Exercise On Hoosierland TV
On September 1, 2022, Boone and Clinton County first responders held an emergency hazmat school bus exercise to rehearse response and expose students to possible emergency events and proceedures. Mike Hall and Ashley Johnson captured the practice session. Take a look…
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
Fox 59
4-year-old girl, grandmother shot at home in Avon, man arrested in connection to case
AVON, Ind. — A woman and child were injured and a third person is under arrest in connection to a shooting in Avon early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Avon Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot in the 7300 block of Glensford Drive just before 12:45 p.m.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the GoLo on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Foggy, Frosty Morning In Clinton County
Clinton County saw it’s first thirty degree temperatures Thursday morning. Many farmers have been in the fields this week with harvest and have been trying to beat the frost. Kevin Keith took this photo on the way into work this morning. Feel free to submit yours and we will add them at:
FOX 28 Spokane
Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
Shooting reported in Lafayette Monday morning
A single bullet flew through the front door of an apartment on the 1200 block of Cincinnati street early Monday morning. The shooting followed an argument between two residents of the apartment and a third unidentified person about 12:31 a.m. Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman said. Neither of the residents...
Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
WLFI.com
Police release identity of SIA shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
