WTHI

Four hurt, two teens airlifted after Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people were hurt in a Parke County crash involving a dump truck. It happened just before 11:00 Wednesday morning on US 36 near Rockville. According to police, a 17-year-old from Kingman was driving west on 36 when he tried to make a U-turn. During...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WLFI.com

Missing Lafayette teen back home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette teen last seen on Tuesday is back home. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. News 18 received word that the Silver Alert issued for Nour had been cancelled. News 18 reached...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

State Road 19 closed in Noblesville after serious crash

NOBLESVILLE — State Road 19 between 196th Street and Field Drive in Noblesville is closed and will remain closed for an extended period as the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigations team works to reconstruct a serious crash in the area. According to the Noblesville Fire Department, three cars...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette volleyball players injured from crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Six volleyball players from Lafayette were involved in a serious crash in Boone County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 650 North. Boone County Deputies say a backhoe was crossing US 52 and...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Investigators work to track down missing Lafayette teen

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are working to track down a missing Lafayette teen. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. Lafayette Police said she likely left that spot with 18-year-old Jontae Liggins. Nour got in a silver...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Emergency Hazmat School Bus Exercise On Hoosierland TV

On September 1, 2022, Boone and Clinton County first responders held an emergency hazmat school bus exercise to rehearse response and expose students to possible emergency events and proceedures. Mike Hall and Ashley Johnson captured the practice session. Take a look…
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the GoLo on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Foggy, Frosty Morning In Clinton County

Clinton County saw it’s first thirty degree temperatures Thursday morning. Many farmers have been in the fields this week with harvest and have been trying to beat the frost. Kevin Keith took this photo on the way into work this morning. Feel free to submit yours and we will add them at:
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Shooting reported in Lafayette Monday morning

A single bullet flew through the front door of an apartment on the 1200 block of Cincinnati street early Monday morning. The shooting followed an argument between two residents of the apartment and a third unidentified person about 12:31 a.m. Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman said. Neither of the residents...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
AVON, IN
WLFI.com

Police release identity of SIA shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
LAFAYETTE, IN

