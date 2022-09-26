Read full article on original website
Student Success Stories: From Recovery to Discovery, Meet Soon-to-be CSU Grad Rachel Gasper
Ask current and former students why attending college is one of the most stressful periods of transition in life and you’re likely to get several different answers. Younger students often leave home for their studies, mindful of independent living. Nontraditional students must balance a return to study with work and family demands.
UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby
Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
Garfield Heights teacher receives back-to-school surprise
We know teachers make a lot of sacrifices and sometimes those sacrifices come out of their own pockets.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
Independence substitute teachers receive pay increase as schools statewide struggle to fill positions
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Certified substitute teachers working for the Independence Local Schools will now earn $35 more per day, thanks to a unanimous vote by school board members at the Sept. 20 regular meeting. The district increased daily compensation from $100 to $135 after examining substitute teacher pay throughout Greater...
Cleveland Approves Stimulus Checks
The Cleveland City Council is expected to approve $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding for an affordable housing project which has actually now been in the process for years.
EADC Board Meeting, Tuesday, September 27, 10 a.m.
The Euclid Avenue Development Corporation (EADC) will hold its Board of Directors meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The address for the meeting is 2300 Euclid Avenue, Room AC 208, Cleveland, Ohio 44115.
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
City leaders to vote on tech to reduce gun violence in Cleveland neighborhoods
In less than 24 hours, Cleveland City leaders will vote on a proposal that would expand shot-spotting technology in neighborhoods where gun violence is an issue.
Morning Headlines: Gas prices spike in Akron, Cleveland ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Sept. 26:. Gas prices spike 32 cents in Akron, 22 cents in Cleveland. Akron Marathon celebrates 20th anniversary with thousands of runners. Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Georgia in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. Akron will transform its decommissioned Innerbelt into a...
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul faces misconduct accusations at Columbus hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The fate of longtime Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul is being considered by a three-commissioner panel after an eight-hour hearing Tuesday about the Democratic jurist’s courtroom conduct. Gaul, who is white, allegedly referred to Black men who appeared in his courtroom as “brother;” called...
After years of ‘chaos,’ South Euclid seeks municipal court merger
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is searching for a “dance partner” for its municipal court. During a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday (Sept. 27), council heard from State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, who shared the steps that must be taken if South Euclid Municipal Court (SEMC) is to merge with another court.
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
Flu expected to be worse this season: Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Frank Esper, who is a pediatric infectious disease specialist for the Cleveland Clinic, says to expect a more severe season compared to years past.
Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
