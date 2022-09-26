ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby

Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
EADC Board Meeting, Tuesday, September 27, 10 a.m.

The Euclid Avenue Development Corporation (EADC) will hold its Board of Directors meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The address for the meeting is 2300 Euclid Avenue, Room AC 208, Cleveland, Ohio 44115.
PLANetizen

Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie

Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Gas prices spike in Akron, Cleveland ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Sept. 26:. Gas prices spike 32 cents in Akron, 22 cents in Cleveland. Akron Marathon celebrates 20th anniversary with thousands of runners. Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Georgia in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. Akron will transform its decommissioned Innerbelt into a...
Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
