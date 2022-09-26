Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lake Rodgers
3d ago
I was wondering if we were getting another infestation as I've been seeing more grasshoppers. My husband works on American Pacific at a mechanic shop and he said they've had a lot around their building!!!
sevenohtwo
3d ago
they are standing guard at my front door every single night I can't even enter thru it I have to go around to the back door... but I won't kill them, let them do their thing I guess
pvtimes.com
THEY’RE BACK — grasshoppers descend on Pahrump Valley
They’re already here and more could be coming. At least that’s what entomoligists say, who predict a slight rise in the population of grasshoppers this year following the monsoon-like rains earlier this season which fueled the bug’s leafy food supplies. Forty-five million grasshoppers swarmed the area in...
KARK
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip and blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,”...
