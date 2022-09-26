ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 22

Jennifer Lake Rodgers
3d ago

I was wondering if we were getting another infestation as I've been seeing more grasshoppers. My husband works on American Pacific at a mechanic shop and he said they've had a lot around their building!!!

Reply
5
sevenohtwo
3d ago

they are standing guard at my front door every single night I can't even enter thru it I have to go around to the back door... but I won't kill them, let them do their thing I guess

Reply
2
Related
pvtimes.com

THEY’RE BACK — grasshoppers descend on Pahrump Valley

They’re already here and more could be coming. At least that’s what entomoligists say, who predict a slight rise in the population of grasshoppers this year following the monsoon-like rains earlier this season which fueled the bug’s leafy food supplies. Forty-five million grasshoppers swarmed the area in...
PAHRUMP, NV
KARK

Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip and blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Henderson, NV
Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Pets & Animals
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
963kklz.com

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters

Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grasshoppers#Birds#Insect#Unlv
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas Strip attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A dolphin habitat at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has been temporarily closed after the third mammal death at the attraction in five months. Three Atlantic bottlenose dolphins jump out of the water at The Mirage Hotel and Casino. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Pets
8 News Now

Videos show prison escapee buying bus ticket in Las Vegas before capture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvpantherprint.org

LA’s Randy’s Donuts comes to Las Vegas

Randy’s Donuts is an iconic doughnut shop from Los Angeles that has been around since 1952. It has opened many locations worldwide, from its home in California to South Korea, and now in our illustrious home of Las Vegas!. This new location is found at 2170 S Rainbow Blvd...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 3 hours...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Game Day Ready With The Wild Collective

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas has officially become a sports town, but what makes it so fun is all the fashionable team gear that’s available to us. Jillian Lopez chats with Whitney Bansin, the CEO of The Wild Collective to talk about their latest collection.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy