Sixers' P.J. Tucker has knee arthroscopic procedure during offseason

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers’ major free agent acquisition this summer, veteran forward P.J. Tucker, had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, according to a team press release. He’s already been cleared for on-court work and will participate in the team’s training camp in Charleston, South Carolina.

The procedure took just 10 minutes, Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer tweets. Tucker clarified on Monday that the procedure was done six weeks ago, adding that he’s “back on the court and doing everything,” Derek Bodner of The Daily Six newsletter tweets.

