ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers' P.J. Tucker has knee arthroscopic procedure during offseason

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tCVr_0iBEAKzm00
Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers’ major free agent acquisition this summer, veteran forward P.J. Tucker, had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, according to a team press release. He’s already been cleared for on-court work and will participate in the team’s training camp in Charleston, South Carolina.

The procedure took just 10 minutes, Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer tweets. Tucker clarified on Monday that the procedure was done six weeks ago, adding that he’s “back on the court and doing everything,” Derek Bodner of The Daily Six newsletter tweets.

We have more on the Sixers as they begin training camp:

  • Tucker said that he and James Harden were hoping to land Philadelphia sooner, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice tweets. “Honestly, me and James were trying to come the year before,” Tucker said, presumably referring to when both players suited up for the Rockets after Daryl Morey became Philly’s top executive. Harden was instead dealt to Brooklyn before he wound up with the Sixers last year with Ben Simmons landing with the Nets.
  • Draft-and-stash big man Filip Petrusev will spend at least another year in Europe, playing in his native Serbia after signing with Crvena Zvezda, as previously reported. According to Eurohoops.net, Petrusev is on board with the “plan” the Sixers have for him. The No. 50 pick of the 2021 draft said in an interview with Mozzart Sport, “They supported it,” he said. “The EuroLeague is the highest level of competition in Europe and that’s where I’ll definitely develop the most.”
  • Joel Embiid said the team’s main goal this regular season is becoming a defensive force, Neubeck writes. “Our focus is on defense,” Embiid said. “We aim to be the best defensive team in the league, that’s going to take all of us.”
  • Harden says he’s happier and healthier after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury last offseason, Neubeck adds. “Mentally, it was very, very difficult to me, just because I was in love with the game of basketball. … It was very difficult, a lot of tough times, dark moments, which I’ve never really went through because I was always healthy and playing the game of basketball. But I’m in a really good space right now, and I feel like I’m back to where I needed to be, where I’m supposed to be.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Nate Hinton To Sign Exhibit 10 Contract With Cavs

Former Mavericks and Pacers guard Nate Hinton has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cavaliers and will attend training camp, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors tweets. Hinton is expected to compete for a spot on the 15-man opening night roster. While the Cavaliers have 16 other players on the roster, only 12 have fully guaranteed contracts. They also have both two-way slots filled.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Joel Embiid
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Serbia#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Rockets#Eurohoops Net#Mozzart Sport#Euroleague
Hoops Rumors

Celtics waive veteran forward Bruno Caboclo

The Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Boston signed Caboclo to a training camp deal late last month with the expectation he’d compete for a roster spot, so the timing was somewhat surprising. It’s possible the Celtics found a more desirable option, or that Caboclo had a better offer overseas.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Bucks Sign Ibou Badji To Exhibit 10 Deal

The Bucks have signed undrafted rookie Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract, league sources tell our JD Shaw (Twitter link). Badji, who turns 20 next month, spent the 2021/22 season with Forca Lleida CE of the LEB Oro, Spain’s second league. In 37 games (19.9 MPG) last season, the Senegalese center averaged 8.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 1.2 BPG, according to his NBA.com draft profile.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Celtics showed 'a little interest' in LaMarcus Aldridge

Following Danilo Gallinari‘s ACL tear and Robert Williams‘ knee surgery, it remains to be seen whether the Celtics will look to fortify their frontcourt with a free agent addition. If they do, it is possible veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will be one of their targets. During a...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Hoops Rumors

Suns have been 'very active' in trade talk involving Jae Crowder

As team owner Robert Sarver begins serving his year-long ban from the NBA, the Suns‘ front office continues to explore ways to upgrade the team’s roster before the regular season gets underway. Appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today (video link), Windhorst confirmed that the Suns are active in trade discussions, with many of those talks involving forward Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Celtics coach Ime Udoka faces possible suspension

Disciplinary action, including possibly a “significant suspension” is being considered for Celtics coach Ime Udoka, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The case involves “an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines,” Wojnarowski adds. A league source confirmed the news to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe (Twitter link)....
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics suspend Ime Udoka for entire 2022-23 season

The Celtics have officially announced in a press release (Twitter link) that they have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season, as had been expected. Ominously, the club also announced that the team would decide Udoka’s long-term fate with the franchise “at a later date.”
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $40K for offensive language

The NBA has fined Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $40K for his use of “offensive and derogatory language” on social media, per a press release. The fine is in response to a now-deleted video that Edwards posted to his Instagram account earlier this month. Edwards used homophobic language in the video, describing a group of people as “queer.” After removing the video, the former No. 1 overall pick apologized for recording and posting it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy