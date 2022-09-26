ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills’ Ken Dorsey Comments On Press Box Outburst vs. Dolphins

By Nick Selbe
 3 days ago

A camera showed Dorsey slamming his tablet on his desk at the end of Sunday’s 21–19 loss to Miami.

Following his team’s brutal 21–19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, all eyes were on Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, whose press box tantrum in the immediate aftermath of the defeat quickly went viral on social media. On Monday, Dorsey addressed the incident, saying he hopes to learn from it going forward.

“It was a playoff atmosphere … obviously we weren’t on the winning end of it, so it’s frustrating,” Dorsey said, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg . “And, you know, reacted that way and obviously that’s something that I’m definitely gonna learn from … and make sure let’s correct moving forward.”

Dorsey likely wasn’t alone among those with a vested interest in the Bills winning in his irritation following the game. Buffalo gained 497 total yards of offense compared to Miami’s 212, and ran 90 plays compared to the Dolphins’ 39. Buffalo advanced into Dolphins territory on each of its final six drives—including getting inside the 20-yard line three times—yet came away with a total of just three points.

On the final possession of the game—after being gifted an extra possession due to the now-infamous “ butt punt ”—Buffalo drove to midfield just outside of field goal range. On 2nd and 20 with 18 seconds left and no timeouts, Josh Allen checked down to Isaiah Mckenzie who danced down to Miami’s 41-yard line. The Bills raced up to the new line of scrimmage to spike the ball but ultimately ran out of time and were not able to get a snap off.

The Bills will look to get back in the win column with a Week 4 trip to Baltimore.

Comments / 2

 

