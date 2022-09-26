Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
A DREAM COME TRUE: Eclectic Museum opening this Saturday
A cinderblock building with a red roof and door sitting behind the Eclectic Public Library might not look like much to the average passer-by, but to the townsfolk of Eclectic, it is an opportunity to learn about the town they call home. Librarian for Eclectic Public Library, Betty Coker, has...
elmoreautauganews.com
Have you visited the Tail’s End Thrift Store which benefits the HSEC? Volunteers Needed
Do you know about our Tail’s End Thrift Store co-located with our Shelter at 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL? As a non-profit organization fund-raising is at the top of our priorities so that we can continue our mission to help the 4000 animals that come through our doors each year. Our 100% Volunteer run Thrift Store is a vital asset and our single largest fund-raising activity. The store is open for shopping Thu, Fri & Sat’s from 9-3 and you might be amazed at what you can find there.
alabamanews.net
Selma PD Prepares to Host National Night Out 2022
The Selma Police Department is gearing up to host a National Night Out event in the city Thursday evening. And officials are trying to get the word out — so the community to come out — and participate. The event will be held at Bloch Park — from...
alabamanews.net
Prattville’s James Hardie Plant donates siding and soffit to new Habitat build in Autauga County
The James Hardie Plant in Prattville is helping make a new homeowners dream become a reality. The building materials company donated siding and soffit to a new Habitat for Humanity build on Lower Kingston Road. In addition to the donation, a crew from the plant was on hand Wednesday to...
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
alabamanews.net
Hurricane Ian forces “Ballet and the Beasts” to move to October 7
Officials with the Montgomery Zoo say the Montgomery Ballet’s annual “Ballet and the Beasts” performance at the zoo has been postponed until October 7. The original date was September 30, but officials withe Montgomery Zoo and Montgomery Ballet decided earlier this week due to the unpredictability of Hurricane Ian that it would be best to move the performance.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed
The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
alabamanews.net
Alabama Organizations Sending Aid to Florida
Two Alabama charities are sending people and resources to Florida after Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army of Montgomery will be sending their mobile canteen unit to assist with feeding displaced residents and workers. The unit can feed up to 1000 meals alone, but the organization partners with other charities to...
elmoreautauganews.com
Kyken’s Memorial Ride, Chili Cook-Off to create Scholarships for Autauga, Elmore County students
PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN CRUISERS CHAPTER 46 (LOST HIGHWAY CHAPTER) Oct. 1 will be the Memorial Scholarship Run, Chili Cook-Off and live music event in memory of Kyle “Kyken” Kennedy. First up is the Poker Run which begins at the American Legion Post 133 of Millbrook. It will end...
sylacauganews.com
Ten contestants vying for Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023 this Saturday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Saturday, Oct. 1, ten young women will compete for the titles of Miss Sylacauga 2023 and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023. The exciting competition will take place at the B.B. Comer High School auditorium. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the festivities set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Senior Center Health Fair presented by the Jackson Clinic (9 a.m. – 3 p.m. today)
The Jackson Clinic is holding a Wellness Check Seminar at the Millbrook Senior Center today from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Keith Adamson, Director of Business Development and Marketing for Jackson Hospital is excited by the turnout and expects up to 80 people throughout the day to receive checks on their vascular, glucose, cardiology and pulmonary health. Jan Hill, CNO for Jackson Hospital, who is also on-hand today says, “It is so important to get your health checked at any age, [and] this is just one of the ways that Jackson can care for our community.”
Major grocery store chain opening another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for more options to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in Alabama in early October. Read on to learn more.
elmoreautauganews.com
Inaugural ‘Beat the Streets’ event in Wetumpka draws Great crowd, Remembers those lost to Addiction
Beat the Streets, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, was created with the purpose is to provide prevention and recovery resource awareness to adults and children impacted by addiction in the Central Alabama Region. An inaugural program was held Saturday, with big crowds and perfect weather. Beat the Streets focus...
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee business owners concerned about proposed license increases
City leaders in Tallassee are in a conundrum. More revenue is needed to help with aging infrastructure and to provide better quality of life options such as parks and recreation and marketing to bring more people to town. In recent years, sales tax has been increased and the city has trimmed its share now employing fewer employees than it has in years.
WSFA
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
WSFA
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
WSFA
LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
selmasun.com
DFC thanks supporters with banquet at Selma High School
Drug Free Communities of Dallas County held a banquet for its supporters Sept. 14 in the Selma High School media center. Director Jerria Martin said she hosts the event to thank businesses and individuals that support DFC. “The beautiful thing about DFC is when we get together, you’re going to...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 22 to Sept.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue. • Harassing communications was reported on Third Avenue. • A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229. • Suspicious activity was reported on E.B. Payne Senior Drive. Sept. 28. • A domestic dispute was reported on...
utv44.com
Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
