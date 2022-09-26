ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Wetumpka Herald

A DREAM COME TRUE: Eclectic Museum opening this Saturday

A cinderblock building with a red roof and door sitting behind the Eclectic Public Library might not look like much to the average passer-by, but to the townsfolk of Eclectic, it is an opportunity to learn about the town they call home. Librarian for Eclectic Public Library, Betty Coker, has...
ECLECTIC, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Have you visited the Tail’s End Thrift Store which benefits the HSEC? Volunteers Needed

Do you know about our Tail’s End Thrift Store co-located with our Shelter at 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL? As a non-profit organization fund-raising is at the top of our priorities so that we can continue our mission to help the 4000 animals that come through our doors each year. Our 100% Volunteer run Thrift Store is a vital asset and our single largest fund-raising activity. The store is open for shopping Thu, Fri & Sat’s from 9-3 and you might be amazed at what you can find there.
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma PD Prepares to Host National Night Out 2022

The Selma Police Department is gearing up to host a National Night Out event in the city Thursday evening. And officials are trying to get the word out — so the community to come out — and participate. The event will be held at Bloch Park — from...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Hurricane Ian forces “Ballet and the Beasts” to move to October 7

Officials with the Montgomery Zoo say the Montgomery Ballet’s annual “Ballet and the Beasts” performance at the zoo has been postponed until October 7. The original date was September 30, but officials withe Montgomery Zoo and Montgomery Ballet decided earlier this week due to the unpredictability of Hurricane Ian that it would be best to move the performance.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed

The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
TALLASSEE, AL
alabamanews.net

Alabama Organizations Sending Aid to Florida

Two Alabama charities are sending people and resources to Florida after Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army of Montgomery will be sending their mobile canteen unit to assist with feeding displaced residents and workers. The unit can feed up to 1000 meals alone, but the organization partners with other charities to...
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook Senior Center Health Fair presented by the Jackson Clinic (9 a.m. – 3 p.m. today)

The Jackson Clinic is holding a Wellness Check Seminar at the Millbrook Senior Center today from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Keith Adamson, Director of Business Development and Marketing for Jackson Hospital is excited by the turnout and expects up to 80 people throughout the day to receive checks on their vascular, glucose, cardiology and pulmonary health. Jan Hill, CNO for Jackson Hospital, who is also on-hand today says, “It is so important to get your health checked at any age, [and] this is just one of the ways that Jackson can care for our community.”
MILLBROOK, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee business owners concerned about proposed license increases

City leaders in Tallassee are in a conundrum. More revenue is needed to help with aging infrastructure and to provide better quality of life options such as parks and recreation and marketing to bring more people to town. In recent years, sales tax has been increased and the city has trimmed its share now employing fewer employees than it has in years.
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
TROY, AL
WSFA

LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

DFC thanks supporters with banquet at Selma High School

Drug Free Communities of Dallas County held a banquet for its supporters Sept. 14 in the Selma High School media center. Director Jerria Martin said she hosts the event to thank businesses and individuals that support DFC. “The beautiful thing about DFC is when we get together, you’re going to...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
CALERA, AL

