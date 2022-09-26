Do you know about our Tail’s End Thrift Store co-located with our Shelter at 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL? As a non-profit organization fund-raising is at the top of our priorities so that we can continue our mission to help the 4000 animals that come through our doors each year. Our 100% Volunteer run Thrift Store is a vital asset and our single largest fund-raising activity. The store is open for shopping Thu, Fri & Sat’s from 9-3 and you might be amazed at what you can find there.

WETUMPKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO