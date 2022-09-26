ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Report: Thunder, Rockets Make Trade Involving Multiple Players

The Oklahoma City Thunder are making a trade with the Houston Rockets involving multiple players. The Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick from Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, according to ESPN sources.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Man Pitches Football Safety Product To Millionaires

A Norman man pitched a football safety product he and his son invented to millionaires for an online show. Kevin Swanson traveled to Florida last week to present his invention, the X-Collar, to a panel of investors for the show, Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. The investors included Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy