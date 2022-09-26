Read full article on original website
Report: Thunder, Rockets Make Trade Involving Multiple Players
The Oklahoma City Thunder are making a trade with the Houston Rockets involving multiple players. The Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick from Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, according to ESPN sources.
Pac-12 In Danger Of Eventual Collapse As Big Ten Considers Further Expansion, Big 12 Interest Looms
The Big Ten's continued pursuit of four Pac-12 schools is leading to concern that another round of expansion could collapse the Pac-12, industry sources tell CBS Sports. This as Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren continues to seek an offer from Amazon, or potentially another partner, for additional Big Ten football media rights revenue.
Norman Man Pitches Football Safety Product To Millionaires
A Norman man pitched a football safety product he and his son invented to millionaires for an online show. Kevin Swanson traveled to Florida last week to present his invention, the X-Collar, to a panel of investors for the show, Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. The investors included Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix.
