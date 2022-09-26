ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars Want to Get One for Doug Pederson

PHILADELPHIA - Doug Pederson understands his return to Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field is the story when his Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) make the trip north to face a 3-0 Eagles team that has looked like the NFL's best over a short sample size in the 2022 season. The veteran coach,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

D.J. Jones Enters Concussion Protocol After Week 3 Win

Denver Broncos starting defensive lineman D.J. Jones has landed in the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Sunday night's win over the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday. "Besides that, we got out pretty clean," Hackett told reporters. What happens next on the Broncos?...
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Cornerbacks Ready to Replace Ahkello Witherspoon vs. Jets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon when they host the New York Jets in Week 4. In his place, Levi Wallace will join Cam Sutton on the outside. Witherspoon left in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury and his return...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

New York Giants Week 4: First Look at Chicago Bears’ Offense

View the original article to see embedded media. In Week 4, the Giants will flip the page from their division and look forward to the final game of their three-game MetLife Stadium homestand: an intra-division meeting with the Chicago Bears (2-1). Entering Sunday’s contest, the two historic franchises will battle...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Colts’ Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have consistently had one of the best run defenses in the NFL during the Frank Reich tenure, and that trend has continued in 2022. Through three weeks, the Colts' have held opposing running backs to just 2.6 yards per carry on 88 carries. Last week, running back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

John Harbaugh Offers Scouting Report on Bills QB Josh Allen

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are bracing for their toughest test to date when they face the Bills and Quarterback Josh Allen in Week 4. Allen is a dual-threat quarterback that was one of the favorites to win NFL MVP this season. Over three games, Allen has completed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Five Teams Who Passed on Jalen Hurts in 2020

PHILADELPHIA – Raise your hand if you knew that Jalen Hurts would leave Tampa Bay after losing his first playoff game and become the NFC Offensive Player of the Month eight months later. Imagine there aren’t many hands up out there, including mine, but here he is the Eagles’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Unfamiliar Underdogs: Patriots Given No Chance to Win in Green Bay?

Is your confidence in the New England Patriots waning? You're not alone. NFL oddsmakers have put the six-time Super Bowl champions in a rare position entering Week 4: biggest underdog in the league. More damning, this will mark only the sixth time in the last 20 years that Bill Belichick's Pats have been at least 7-point underdogs.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag

Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – After not throwing during the portion of practice opened to the media yesterday, quarterback Justin Herbert completed his standard throwing routine during Thursday's practice. He was upgraded to a full participant for the first time since suffering his rib injury in Week 2. Other notable practice...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which provided a lot of good news for the Dolphins with every significant player listed as questionable on the final injury report being available, most notably Tua Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead and Jaylen Waddle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Frustrated Justin Fields Pushes on in Search of Answers

It's been several days of fighting back frustration for Justin Fields and for wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The Bears quarterback has experienced two rough outings in succession after the season-opening game held in a constant downpour, and the passing attack looked better when Soldier Field was flooding in many respects than it has on dry land.
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. But one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Michael Pittman Jr. Compared to Future Hall-of-Famer

By now, it's no secret that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is a capable No. 1 receiver. The third-year pass-catcher is coming off of his first 1,000-yard season and is off to a great start in 2022. However, Pittman has made a strong impression around the NFL that he might just be one of the league's best at the position overall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

The Latest on Tua’s Scary Injury

The Miami Dolphins Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals took a whole different tone late in the second quarter when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was wheeled off the field on a stretcher. The team announced that Tagovailoa sustained head and neck injuries and he was taken to the University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou

CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. Teddy Bridgewater...
CINCINNATI, OH

