mynbc5.com
Vermont's lieutenant governor candidates square off in debate at NBC5
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The two candidates that hope to replace current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray joined NBC5 in studio on Thursday night for an opportunity to make their case to voters with less than six weeks until the general election. Democratic candidate David Zuckerman, a Hinesburg resident, is...
Addison Independent
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature
For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
With 26,000 shots given out, Vermont’s Omicron booster rollout trails previous campaigns
About 26,000 Vermonters have gotten the Omicron booster, putting the state on a slower pace than previous booster campaigns, according to data from the state Department of Health. Vermont pharmacies, health providers and walk-in clinics began offering the booster, also called the bivalent vaccine, to the general population three weeks...
mynbc5.com
Williston Central School to hold student forum with candidates
WILLISTON, Vt. — Students will get an up-close-and-personal chance to ask Vermont political candidates questions during a candidate forum next month. The Williston Central School will hold its biennial Candidates' Forum on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Al Myers Auditorium. The closed-door forum will allow seventh and eighth-grade students to directly ask candidates questions ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
WCAX
Three Vermonters to be recognized for participation in the Tea Party
Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Former WCAX staffer Judy Simpson was forced to evacuate on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 5, Vermont's Reproductive Liberty Amendment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Proposal 5, a measure that would enshrine...
NHPR
Vermont is weighing new rules to require car, truck manufacturers to supply more electric vehicles to the state
Vermont is in the process of adopting new regulations that will push auto manufacturers to dramatically ramp up the number of electric vehicles they supply to dealerships in the state. These new regulations will apply to cars and big trucks. And by 2035, every new car sold in Vermont will...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
Elephant, Donkey, Moose: A Primer on Vermont's Major Political Parties
Vermont has a national reputation as a reliably "blue" — aka Democratic — state, but the reality on the ground is more complicated. For example, the state's best-known politician, the yuuuugely popular Sen. Bernie Sanders, ran for president as a Democrat. But the Bern is actually an independent: That's how he's identified himself since he became mayor of Burlington in 1981. Just to complicate things: The Progressive Party grew up around and claimed Sanders, but he has never run for office with a "P" next to his name.
Dollar General Stakes a Claim — and Meets Resistance — in Royalton
It's been almost six years since residents of Royalton fought off wealthy Utah businessman David Hall's plan to build a utopian city in rural Windsor County. Now, they're contending with a more familiar outsider: Dollar General. The ubiquitous discount chain says it hopes to break ground soon for a store...
When Legal Cannabis Goes on Sale in Vermont, It Must Be in Recyclable, Nonplastic Containers
When people can finally buy weed legally in Vermont, beginning on October 1, their precious buds will arrive in glass, metal or cardboard containers — but not plastic. That's how state lawmakers wanted Vermont-grown grass to be sold, given the bad environmental rap the cannabis industry has earned in other states.
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
2022 Vermont Gereral Election — List of All Candidates
The following candidates appear on the ballot for these statewide, county and legislative offices. Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. Information was provided by the candidates. Probate judge, assistant judge and high bailiff candidates can be found online at sos.vermont.gov. Jump to:. → Statewide Contests. → Vermont Senate. →...
mynbc5.com
Vermont foliage season could break records, business group says
Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
Cannabis Compliance Agents Ensure That Vermont Growers Know — and Follow — the Rules
Their title brings to mind someone in a suit, aviator sunglasses and a big black SUV. But Vermont's new cannabis compliance agents lean more toward flannel shirts and baby blue Priuses. Michael DiTomasso, an unassuming 32-year-old with an environmental science degree, is one of four people whose job it is...
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
NECN
A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions
With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
WCAX
Vt. booster clinics continue; vaccine info available in 16 languages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials continue to offer the bivalent COVID vaccine at walk-in clinics around the state and there are now new informational videos in over a dozen languages. The booster shot with the omicron-targeted formula is intended for people aged 12 and up who have already...
