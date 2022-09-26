ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Vermont's lieutenant governor candidates square off in debate at NBC5

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The two candidates that hope to replace current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray joined NBC5 in studio on Thursday night for an opportunity to make their case to voters with less than six weeks until the general election. Democratic candidate David Zuckerman, a Hinesburg resident, is...
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature

For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
BRISTOL, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston Central School to hold student forum with candidates

WILLISTON, Vt. — Students will get an up-close-and-personal chance to ask Vermont political candidates questions during a candidate forum next month. The Williston Central School will hold its biennial Candidates' Forum on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Al Myers Auditorium. The closed-door forum will allow seventh and eighth-grade students to directly ask candidates questions ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
WILLISTON, VT
South Burlington, VT
Government
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
WCAX

Three Vermonters to be recognized for participation in the Tea Party

Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Former WCAX staffer Judy Simpson was forced to evacuate on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 5, Vermont's Reproductive Liberty Amendment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Proposal 5, a measure that would enshrine...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Elephant, Donkey, Moose: A Primer on Vermont's Major Political Parties

Vermont has a national reputation as a reliably "blue" — aka Democratic — state, but the reality on the ground is more complicated. For example, the state's best-known politician, the yuuuugely popular Sen. Bernie Sanders, ran for president as a Democrat. But the Bern is actually an independent: That's how he's identified himself since he became mayor of Burlington in 1981. Just to complicate things: The Progressive Party grew up around and claimed Sanders, but he has never run for office with a "P" next to his name.
VERMONT STATE
Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCAX

New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
POLITICS
sevendaysvt

2022 Vermont Gereral Election — List of All Candidates

The following candidates appear on the ballot for these statewide, county and legislative offices. Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. Information was provided by the candidates. Probate judge, assistant judge and high bailiff candidates can be found online at sos.vermont.gov. Jump to:. → Statewide Contests. → Vermont Senate. →...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont foliage season could break records, business group says

Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
RUTLAND, VT
NECN

A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions

With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vt. booster clinics continue; vaccine info available in 16 languages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials continue to offer the bivalent COVID vaccine at walk-in clinics around the state and there are now new informational videos in over a dozen languages. The booster shot with the omicron-targeted formula is intended for people aged 12 and up who have already...
BURLINGTON, VT

